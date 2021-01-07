News18 Logo

buzz

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Buzz»'Time to Invoke the 25th Amendment': Authors, Celebs Lash Out at Trump, Supporters After Capitol Carnage
3-MIN READ

'Time to Invoke the 25th Amendment': Authors, Celebs Lash Out at Trump, Supporters After Capitol Carnage

Several directors, actors, comedians, and other celebrities denounced the unprecedented acts on social media.

Several directors, actors, comedians, and other celebrities denounced the unprecedented acts on social media.

Celebrities ranging from authors, singers, actors and other personalities came out to condemn the attack on the Capitol Hill in clear terms. Several of them also spoke about how the police behaviour was different this time as compared to their handling of the Black Lives Matter protestors.

auther-image

Buzz Staff

In what can be termed as a violent infraction of law and order, a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

All the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places. Following the violence's, in an unprecedented step, Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the election.

Celebrities ranging from authors, singers, actors and other personalities came out to condemn the attack on the Capitol Hill in clear terms. Several of them also spoke about how the police behaviour was different this time as compared to their handling of the Black Lives Matter protestors.

Horror fiction author Stephen King thought one way to salvage the situation might be if the President Trump helped control the situation by admitting he lost the election to Joe Biden.

Actor Chris Evans also expressed his shock at the incident and said so "many people enabled it".

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump also tweeted how merely banning Trump from the microblogging platform is not a long term solution.

Actor Mark Ruffalo, in a series of tweets condemned the act of violence and called for removal of President Trump via the 25th Amendment. The amendment "formally outlines the transition of power if the president is unable or unfit to serve."

Singer Stevie Wonder also reiterated Ruffalo's concerns and mentioned the 25th Amendment.

Singer Cardi B also tweeted, wondering as she looked back on the BLM protests after the death of George Floyd last summer.

Canadian actor Dan Levy also spoke about the 'white privilege' so obvious on display.

"Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon who is also the 2018 New York governor candidate called out the attackers as "terrorist."

Author Don Winslow also came down harshly on Donald Trump for enabling the violence.

In a later tweeet, he later also criticized the small number of arrests made.

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...