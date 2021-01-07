'Time to Invoke the 25th Amendment': Authors, Celebs Lash Out at Trump, Supporters After Capitol Carnage

In what can be termed as a violent infraction of law and order, a mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on Wednesday, and forced lawmakers into hiding, in a stunning attempt to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep Democrat Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House.

All the four Indian-American Democratic lawmakers -- Dr Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna and Raja Krishnamoorthi -- have expressed disgust after they were forced to take shelter at safe places. Following the violence's, in an unprecedented step, Twitter suspended the account of President Donald Trump for 12 hours Wednesday after he repeatedly posted false accusations about the election.

Celebrities ranging from authors, singers, actors and other personalities came out to condemn the attack on the Capitol Hill in clear terms. Several of them also spoke about how the police behaviour was different this time as compared to their handling of the Black Lives Matter protestors.

Horror fiction author Stephen King thought one way to salvage the situation might be if the President Trump helped control the situation by admitting he lost the election to Joe Biden.

The only thing that might stop this is for Donald Trump to concede the election. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 6, 2021

Actor Chris Evans also expressed his shock at the incident and said so "many people enabled it".

Just think of the carnage had they not been white. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 6, 2021

Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, who has been a frequent critic of President Trump also tweeted how merely banning Trump from the microblogging platform is not a long term solution.

Facebook and Twitter giving Trump a little time out is NOT ENOUGH. Trump instigated an act of domestic terrorism against America. Facebook and Twitter have banned other extremists PERMANENTLY. They must ban Trump PERMANENTLY. NOW!#BanTrumpSaveDemocracy — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) January 7, 2021

Actor Mark Ruffalo, in a series of tweets condemned the act of violence and called for removal of President Trump via the 25th Amendment. The amendment "formally outlines the transition of power if the president is unable or unfit to serve."

Okay, enough of disruption and our insane ex president. It's time to #certifythevote — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) January 6, 2021

Singer Stevie Wonder also reiterated Ruffalo's concerns and mentioned the 25th Amendment.

It is time for the leaders of this country to invoke the 25th Amendment. Isn’t it obvious? Today has made me sad with disbelief with what is happening in my country, a country that has inspired my songs of hope and love. — Stevie Wonder (@StevieWonder) January 6, 2021

Singer Cardi B also tweeted, wondering as she looked back on the BLM protests after the death of George Floyd last summer.

The irony is pretty funny.........weren’t people just wild animals in the summer for demanding justice and now?......Let me just watch. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 6, 2021

Canadian actor Dan Levy also spoke about the 'white privilege' so obvious on display.

The privilege on display for all to see is absolutely disgusting. https://t.co/fQLPMgeLXE — dan levy (@danjlevy) January 6, 2021

"Sex and the City's Cynthia Nixon who is also the 2018 New York governor candidate called out the attackers as "terrorist."

Author Don Winslow also came down harshly on Donald Trump for enabling the violence.

America's standing in the world was destroyed when Donald Trump was elected. His mantra was 'Make America Great Again'He repeated that as he took a hammer to everything that made us great.If we don't punish this man and his enablers we have no future. We will just be lost. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2021

In a later tweeet, he later also criticized the small number of arrests made.

15 arrests? I've seen more than that at a hockey game. — Don Winslow (@donwinslow) January 7, 2021

The rioters were egged on by Trump, who has spent weeks falsely attacking the integrity of the election and had urged his supporters to descend on Washington to protest Congress’ formal approval of Biden’s victory. Some Republican lawmakers were in the midst of raising objections to the results on his behalf when the proceedings were abruptly halted by the mob.