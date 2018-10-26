GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born

Did you know 'instant messaging' only came into existence in 1995?

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:October 26, 2018, 9:13 AM IST
Did you know the word 'vape' actually came into existence in 1999? Most people started hearing about it in 2016 when all the 'cool kids' brought it back.

Now with Merriam-Websters new 'Time Traveler' feature, you can go back in time to find out what words were added in which year. You can even scroll back to the year of your birth and find out what words were added then!

For example, the term 'cyber-cafe' was added in the same year that cyber-cafes came into existence: 1994. And with it, came accompanying terms like 'webcam' 'cyber-citizen' 'cyber-terrorism' 'spyware' and.. 'welp'!

Merriam-Webster itself has existed since 1828, and the new feature lets you know about when was a word first used in print? You can enter a date on the page to see the words first recorded in that year.

Netizens took advantage of this feature and started sharing words that were added in their birth year, and the results seemed funnier than you'd expect.













































































And if you're confused about why the number of words added keeps decreasing in the more recent times, Webster has an answer for you.







You can access the web page directly here, and find out what words were added the year you were born.
