Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born

omfg my twitter birth year mirriam webster it is so appropriate tbh pic.twitter.com/sBS626JV2g



Someone born in 2007 is old enough to tweet and read. Yikes

I had wheel



Oh that’s a good one. I had utility token. Industrial revolution here i come!

alternative medicine, beer pong, blaxploitation, eco-conscious, feel-good, Ultimate Frisbee...oh yes, I was definitely born in the '70s.



Hey , we’re um.. good with *squints then slides on glasses* .. "flow cytometry”



What a cheerful fucking year pic.twitter.com/4Luyyr87mN

1951: 3-D, après-ski, audiophile, birth control pill, brass collar Democrat, cable television, carbon dating, cargo pants, church key, coffee break, double whammy, fast-food, flame out, genetic engineering, hash browns, Hotel, launching pad, magnetic disk, manga, Murphy's Law ...



LSD! BLT! Antimatter! Bayesian! Zip gun! Tank top! Tape-record, sticky wicket, and space shuttle! I'll take it.

this explains so much pic.twitter.com/UPKTs3bc4Z



Ah yes, I am the year of both “latte” and “cyberporn,” sounds right

I find it hard to believe that no one wrote about poo before 1960!



dumpster diving, lap dancing, seasonal affective disorder https://t.co/FNNeCSC1xN



1981 – "buffalo wing" () and a metric ton of tech terms:

➡️ app

➡️ autocorrect

➡️ cable modem

➡️ disk image

➡️ dongle

➡️ graphical user interface

➡️ high definition

➡️ object-oriented programming

➡️ screen saver

➡️ spellchecker

➡️ submenu

➡️ sysop

➡️ technobabble

➡️ uninstall https://t.co/r9Uh5UILTO

beta test, CD-ROM, cell phone, cyberpunk, high-def, information superhighway, mouse pad, point-and-click, preinstall, ringtone, screenshot, spell-check, toolbar.



i was born into the future. https://t.co/q0SRIyw3ZW



pretty amazing cultural and medico-cultural retrospective:



(“advance directive” first appeared in print the year i was born... plus “major depression,” “female genital mutilation” and “antiretroviral”) #hpm #medtwitter https://t.co/2dV2l57U3g

Buzz cut

Camp shirt

Pig out



They got me covered. https://t.co/OuSYOGMYFS



"Cyberpunk," baby.

(Also the far less sexy "bacterial vaginosis.") https://t.co/wRHTzTeGUE

The words that were put in the MW dictionary the year of my birth are strangely relevant to me pic.twitter.com/yXIqGFAxn8



Male pattern baldness

Meth

Yeast infection https://t.co/B8B2mgVLeg



Chat room, crack baby, craft beer, deets, HIV, junk email, McJob, megaplex, outercourse, ozone hole, shock jock, slimeball, SUV, wow I was born into an era of garbage https://t.co/cIiHln2FLE

“Drum machine.”



“White Zinfandel.”



“Pooper-scooper.”



Coincidentally these are also the launch codes https://t.co/jMpMT0Vs8J



There are very few new words in the past 5 or so years compared to the '80s and '90s. Did the rules for inclusion change?

It's more indicative of how long it takes for words to meet the inclusion criteria. A decade or two from now, those years will likely be filled out a lot more.



Did you know the word 'vape' actually came into existence in 1999? Most people started hearing about it in 2016 when all the 'cool kids' brought it back.Now with Merriam-Websters new 'Time Traveler' feature, you can go back in time to find out what words were added in which year. You can even scroll back to the year of your birth and find out what words were added then!For example, the term 'cyber-cafe' was added in the same year that cyber-cafes came into existence: 1994. And with it, came accompanying terms like 'webcam' 'cyber-citizen' 'cyber-terrorism' 'spyware' and.. 'welp'!Merriam-Webster itself has existed since 1828, and the new feature lets you know about when was a word first used in print? You can enter a date on the page to see the words first recorded in that year.Netizens took advantage of this feature and started sharing words that were added in their birth year, and the results seemed funnier than you'd expect.And if you're confused about why the number of words added keeps decreasing in the more recent times, Webster has an answer for you.You can access the web page directly here, and find out what words were added the year you were born.