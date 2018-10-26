Time Travel: Merriam-Webster Dictionary Lets You Know Which Words Were Added The Year You Were Born



Ever wonder which words first appeared in print the year you were born?



Come time travel with us. https://t.co/qe6hRdOlgl

— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 25, 2018



omfg my twitter birth year mirriam webster it is so appropriate tbh



— darth™ (@darth) October 25, 2018





Someone born in 2007 is old enough to tweet and read. Yikes

— Brian Rodman (@briantweeet) October 25, 2018



I had wheel



— pmw resister nyc ️‍ (@pmwnyc) October 25, 2018





Oh that's a good one. I had utility token. Industrial revolution here i come!

— pmw resister nyc ️‍ (@pmwnyc) October 25, 2018



alternative medicine, beer pong, blaxploitation, eco-conscious, feel-good, Ultimate Frisbee...oh yes, I was definitely born in the '70s.



— Sabrina Corlette (@SabrinaCorlette) October 25, 2018





Hey , we're um.. good with *squints then slides on glasses* .. "flow cytometry"



— Novella. (Sí. Como la telenovela española) (@mzvxb) October 25, 2018





What a cheerful fucking year

— Ann Colwell (@AnnParks) October 25, 2018



1951: 3-D, après-ski, audiophile, birth control pill, brass collar Democrat, cable television, carbon dating, cargo pants, church key, coffee break, double whammy, fast-food, flame out, genetic engineering, hash browns, Hotel, launching pad, magnetic disk, manga, Murphy's Law ...



— Leroy Macduff (@odinbc) October 25, 2018





LSD! BLT! Antimatter! Bayesian! Zip gun! Tank top! Tape-record, sticky wicket, and space shuttle! I'll take it.

— Ellis Weiner (@EllisWeiner) October 25, 2018



this explains so much



— Mike Skellington (@Michael__Benson) October 25, 2018





Ah yes, I am the year of both "latte" and "cyberporn," sounds right

— Shane (@shaneferro) October 25, 2018



I find it hard to believe that no one wrote about poo before 1960!



— squaremary (@squaremary) October 25, 2018





dumpster diving, lap dancing, seasonal affective disorder



— Tejal Rao (@tejalrao) October 25, 2018





1981 – "buffalo wing" () and a metric ton of tech terms:

➡️ app

➡️ autocorrect

➡️ cable modem

➡️ disk image

➡️ dongle

➡️ graphical user interface

➡️ high definition

➡️ object-oriented programming

➡️ screen saver

➡️ spellchecker

➡️ submenu

➡️ sysop

➡️ technobabble

➡️ uninstall

— T. Greg Doucette (@greg_doucette) October 25, 2018



beta test, CD-ROM, cell phone, cyberpunk, high-def, information superhighway, mouse pad, point-and-click, preinstall, ringtone, screenshot, spell-check, toolbar.

i was born into the future.



i was born into the future. https://t.co/q0SRIyw3ZW



— zoe kazan (@zoeinthecities) October 25, 2018





pretty amazing cultural and medico-cultural retrospective:



(“advance directive” first appeared in print the year i was born... plus “major depression,” “female genital mutilation” and “antiretroviral”) #hpm #medtwitter https://t.co/2dV2l57U3g

— Lucy Kalanithi (@rocketgirlmd) October 25, 2018



Buzz cut

Camp shirt

Pig out



They got me covered. https://t.co/OuSYOGMYFS



— Clayton Hickman (@claytonhickman) October 25, 2018





"Cyberpunk," baby.

(Also the far less sexy "bacterial vaginosis.") https://t.co/wRHTzTeGUE

— Sheila Liming (@seeshespeak) October 25, 2018



The words that were put in the MW dictionary the year of my birth are strangely relevant to me



— Kyle Steely (@modalexii) October 25, 2018





Male pattern baldness

Meth

Yeast infection



— Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) October 25, 2018





Chat room, crack baby, craft beer, deets, HIV, junk email, McJob, megaplex, outercourse, ozone hole, shock jock, slimeball, SUV, wow I was born into an era of garbage

— Jessie Char (@jessiechar) October 25, 2018



“Drum machine.”



“White Zinfandel.”



“Pooper-scooper.”



Coincidentally these are also the launch codes



— Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) October 25, 2018





There are very few new words in the past 5 or so years compared to the '80s and '90s. Did the rules for inclusion change?

— Brandon Hardin (@bhhardin) October 25, 2018



It's more indicative of how long it takes for words to meet the inclusion criteria. A decade or two from now, those years will likely be filled out a lot more.



— Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) October 25, 2018


