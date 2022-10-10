'Time Traveler' Caught in 350-year-old Painting? Tim Cook Believes So

Art enthusiasts around the world are sure a 350-year-old painting has proof of time travelling. Created by Pieter De Hooch, a Dutch Golden Age painter, the artwork features a man who appears to be holding a smartphone. Named “Young Woman with a Letter and a Messenger in an Interior ”, the painting was created in 1670. It features a young lady sitting in a vestibule as a man brings her a “letter”. One dog is sitting on the lady’s lap and another stands on the left. The painting also features a kid in the corridor. But what catches the immediate attention is the “letter”, or rather what looks like a smartphone. This theory began to circulate online after the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, claimed he had noticed a device quite similar to a smartphone in the painting. He came across it during his museum visit in Amsterdam back in 2016.

According to Ladbible, when Cook joined the former European Commissioner Neelie Kroes at The Start-up Fest, Kroes asked, “Do you happen to know Tim, where and when the iPhone was invented?”

“You know, I thought I knew until last night. Last night Neelie took me over to look at some Rembrandt and in one of the paintings I was so shocked. There was an iPhone in one of the paintings. It’s tough to see but I swear it’s there. I always thought I knew when the iPhone was invented, but now I’m not so sure anymore,” Cook replied.

Hooch is famous for his interior scenes and masterful use of light. As a pupil of Delft School, his work, both in style and subject matter, shows similarity with the work of a fellow resident of Delft, Johannes Vermeer. While Hooch sometimes created open air scenes, his typical style included two or three figures occupied with daily duties in an earnest interior. Its stillness is broken only by the bright entry of outdoor light brightening the scene.

