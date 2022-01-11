'Time Traveller' Claims Alien Civilisation Will Be Discovered on Earth in August 2022

A ‘time traveller’ has once again made predictions about the rest of the year. Of late, the self-styled time travellers have popped up everywhere and while no one necessarily places trust in the legitimacy of these “predictions", they certainly make for some food for thought. An anonymous TikToker has now claimed that in August 2022, an underground alien race will be discovered on Earth, reported Indiatimes.com. The report stated that an account called ‘@pasttimetravel’ made the predictions that have gone viral. The user alleged that they have been called a “fake" time traveller but they could prove that this is not the case. Three dates were mentioned in the video. Precisely on August 2, human beings would make contact with an “underground civilisation".

Apart from that, the dates also included March 15, when a volcano would erupt to create an ash cloud around half the world; as well as June 22. The latter date has an even more interesting (but equally questionable) “prediction". The claim is that a plane would go missing for a month before returning, but those onboard would insist that they had been gone only for three hours. The report stated that another TikTok “time traveller" Aery Yormany has made similar predictions about the new year. Yormany also had three predictions, one of them being the discovery of a sea creature larger than the size of a whale.

It might seem that the alien predictions, however, are the least of our worries where “predictions" are concerned. Baba Vanga, a visually-impaired ‘psychic’ from Bulgaria, had before her passing made some gaunt revelations about 2022, too. She predicted that the temperatures in India will touch 50° C, causing locust attacks on agricultural fields and a consequent famine. also envisioned that a lethal virus that was frozen till would be discovered in Sweden by a team of researchers. The discovery, according to her, would be made possible because of global warming melting glaciers, DNA reported. She also predicted that 2022 would be the year that virtual reality would take over, and people of the world would spend more time in front of screens than ever before. She also claimed that aliens would send an asteroid called ‘Oumuamua’ to seek out life on Earth.

