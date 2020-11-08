'Time Traveller': Jofra Archer 'Knew' All Along Joe Biden Would Be the Next President of US

Jofra Archer has done it again. The English pacer and World Cup hero Archer has a tweet for everything and we mean everything.

From "predicting" PM Modi's 21-day curfew to prophesying the Super Over in 50 over 2019's Cricket World Cup Final, Archer's "supernatural" abilities are often at display on the microblogging site Twitter.

So when Democrat Joe Biden emerged as the new President of the United States of America on Saturday, netizens knew what they had to do-- search for that tweet of Archer.

And to no one's surprise, the fast bowler "knew" all along that Joe Biden would be the next Prez of US.

So what was Archer's 6-year-old tweet?

"Joe."

Joe! — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) October 4, 2014

The mind was blown.

Back in 2014, he said Joe is gonna win the elections #USElectionResults2020 #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 https://t.co/tiItb4pGpl — Sarwat Ali (@SarwatAli_) November 7, 2020

Did @JofraArcher call the 2020 US election way back in 2014 😂😂 https://t.co/L6yMlJdqaA — Manish Singh (@Manish_05Singh) November 7, 2020

He's done it again https://t.co/Swk83Z6QuD — Kunal Gaikwad (@Cantonaesque) November 7, 2020

See I told you!!!! This man is a time traveller!!!!#BiddenHarris2020 https://t.co/7uQEHsfYC5 — DevLa (@LaVesh_12) November 7, 2020

Meanwhile, jogging onto the outdoor stage to the sounds of Bruce Springsteen in his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, Biden delivered a message of hope and healing to a crowd of cheering supporters and tens of millions more on television.

The victory speech followed a desperately bitter election conducted in the midst of a raging coronavirus pandemic. But instead of sounding triumphant, Biden's accent was more on changing hearts in a country split down the middle between Democrats and Republicans.