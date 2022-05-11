This ‘Time Traveller’ Claims Millions Will Mysteriously Disappear in 2022

Predictions from the future have always made good content on the internet. Served by many in the past on all kinds of plates, these predictions sometimes managed to create some hysteria among people.

So, if you missed how it felt watching these predictions, we have brought a new special set of prophecies for you. We say special because these are a time traveller’s prophecies. We would not judge the amount of salt you take these predictions with but we recommend that you do.

A self-proclaimed time traveller, a TikToker named Kawhi Leonard has predicted quite a bizarre future, which includes 2 million people disappearing mysteriously on August 9, this year. Leonard, in his first prediction, drew up America’s biggest earthquake known as the “The great split” on July 14, 2022. The time traveller then mentioned the emergence of a new species of creatures called Stalkers the same year.

We are not implying that these predictions sound believable but 2 million people disappearing can be the consequence of both the other predictions. Since being shared, the clip has garnered more than 67 lakh views on TikTok. Netizens were quick to respond to the clip and established that they were having a hard time believing the predictions.

One user, comparing one of the predictions to Thanos’ snap, wrote, “Bro after watching infinity war,” as reported by Daily Star. Another user said that they would rather refer to The Simpsons. Many referred to all the previous times that such predictions, some less bizarre than these, also jumped around on social media.

Users on the internet have walked these roads quite a few times now, in some cases two at a time. For instance, another time traveller, who claims to be from the year 2236, has predicted the return of a dead celebrity who faked his death in September 2022. But these predictions did become reality in a few cases. Such as the time traveller who accurately predicted Italy’s win in the UEFA Euro 2020.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.