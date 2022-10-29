Timelapse Video Shows Massive Mudslide in San Bernardino Mountains in California

Timelapse footage of a mudslide in California has left netizens concerned. The viral footage was released by the San Bernardino Public Works in California just a week ago. The mudslide that occurred on September 12 covered the area in Yucaipa with mud and debris within an hour. A month after the incident, the timelapse video of the natural phenomenon was shared by the county officials. According to a report by Yahoo, the footage was released during a community meeting that was held on October 13. The agenda of the community gathering was to brainstorm how to recover from the damages caused by the mudslide.

In addition to this, the focus was also shed on how to prevent such an incident from happening again. At the time of the mudslide, the Los Angeles Times revealed a woman in Forest Falls died when the debris and mud swept through her home. Meanwhile, another report by Spectrum News claimed that the rolling mud resulted in washing away multiple cars, and buried homes, and affected almost 3000 residents that were living in two remote communities in the San Bernardino Mountains. Watch the timelapse video footage here:

As soon as the clip surfaced online, it garnered the massive attention of internet users from all over the world. While some were concerned, others couldn’t believe mudslides could be dangerous. A user asked, “How’s it just coming in waves? Almost looks like it was a controlled let-off to prevent further damage later. I’m probably very wrong there tho!” Another added, “Never knew mudslides were this dangerous.” One more stated, “Mudslides change the landscape completely.”

In a statement released by the National Weather Service (NWS), they explained how burn scars can create a high risk of debris flowing especially during periods of intense rainfall. They added that mudslide, mudflow, and debris flow are terms that are often used interchangeably, they are all different types of landslides. The NWS claims debris flow is the most powerful and dangerous of all three.

