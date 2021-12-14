Elon Musk is the Tesla CEO, SpaceX boss, currently world’s richest person, cryptocurrency enthusiast, Mars colonization planner, serial (stolen) meme sharer on the Internet, and now TIME’s person of the year. Musk is also one of the few people in the world with a phenomenon named after him. While Schrödinger and Streisand share phenomenons that have become universal in nature, Musk’s phenomenon is in a certain sense, market manipulation. Called the ‘Musk Effect,’ what the effect essentially denotes is that every time Elon Musk tweets about cryptocurrency or a commercial product, Musk groupies and cryptocurrency enthusiasts have seen a rise in the values of the cryptocurrencies, and in the sale of the products otherwise. But Musk, the world’s richest person, does not believe he has a part in this ‘effect.’ In his interview with TIME Magazine for Person of the Year 2021, Elon Musk denies responsibility for the way his tweets sent markets into a tizzy.

“Markets move themselves all the time,” he told TIME, “based on nothing as far as I can tell. So the statements that I make, are they materially different from random movements of the stock that might happen anyway? I don’t think so.” How much of Musk’s claim, (or in this case, denying claim) is true?

If we look purely at the cryptocurrency Dogecoin, which started as a joke, as an ‘altcoin’ to Bitcoin, the rise of the Shiba Inu themed cryptocurrency in 2021 has largely been attributed to two things: memes on the Internet, and Elon Musk. Dogecoin started as a joke. In early 2021, however, the joke appears to have turned on those who didn’t take the meme cryptocurrency seriously. The meme-cryptocurrency Elon Musk wouldn’t stop tweeting about reached an all-time high in mid-April, crossing 10 cents for the first time. his is the highest-ever for the cryptocurrency, and the result of a semi-ironic movement that’s involved thousands of buyers, tens of thousands of online posters and the world’s richest man, Elon Musk. In early January, each token was worth less than one cent. In late January, when both the GameStop and DogeCoin movements hit their stride, the value of DogeCoin shot up to 7.5 cents, well over a 10-magnification, before sliding down to 2.5 cents. While Musk had in the months since consistently stopped tweeting about the cryptocurrency, (which has also been met with a lot of backlash for people who blame Musk for investing their money in it, only to see it no longer rise) in end June he shared that he would be getting a pet Shiba Inu soon, and announced naming his Shiba Inu ‘Floki.’

In the early hours of September 13, Musk posted an update - a photo of his new puppy: Floki. Following Musk’s tweet, Dogecoin recorded a +0.36% change in the last 24 hours, with the rise in value, coinciding with the same time Musk posted the tweet 3:50 AM (GMT +5:30).

Dogecoin was not the only cryptocurrency that jumped - Baby Doge Coin, a spinoff of Dogecoin, also recorded a +1.80% in the last 24 hours according to CoinMarketCap. Baby Doge is described as having ‘learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge Coin. A Birthed by fans of the Doge community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with an integrated smart staking system built in so more baby doge are being added to your wallet. Simply Love, pet, and watch your baby doge grow.’

This is not the first time Musk has ‘accidentally’ led to the surge in prices of the cryptocurrency. It’s not even the second, or third time. Every time Musk mentions the cryptocurrency, a surge (often following an eventual downfall) occurs in the prices of the cryptocurrency. It’s happened so much that people tired of Musk’s tweets have created their own cryptocurrency: $StopElon. The description explains why Musk’s behaviour is fault: “Elon Musk is infamous for irresponsibly manipulating the cryptocurrency market with his Twitter account. Just recently, he did it again, causing a massive crash across all frontiers when he tweeted that Tesla will cease to accept Bitcoin as payment. Anyone with even a shred of critical thinking sees through his lies. He has been trying to pump crypto for ages, tweeting about it to no end, and even going to Saturday Night Live as a final resort to get Dogecoin up! It’s ridiculous!

He’s toying with people’s portfolio like candy, like the narcissistic billionaire he is and always will be. We say ENOUGH. Hence, we created $STOPELON. Where we get rich, without anyone controlling our fate except ourselves. All you have to do is BUY and HODL."

The cryptocurrency is perhaps the perfect example of how furious the cryptocurrency community at large, and Musk’s own fans have become with Musk over the power he appears to wield over crypto markets, as well as his ever-changing stance on the technology.

Musk may be denying responsibility for his tweets and failing to perhaps see the obvious connect, crypto groupies, however, are not. The writing on the (Twitter) wall is clear for them: They’re going to the moon (with Musk.)

