'Timing Wizard' Hands Balloon to Dulquer Salmaan, Steals Thor's Thunder in Optical Illusion

A Twitter account called The Timing Wizard is bringing a new type of sorcery to the platform. Consider this: as Ronaldo removes two Coca-Cola bottles during a presser- a move that caused the global beverage brand to lose around 4 billion dollars in valuation- the bottles appear in this content creator’s hands. Or, magically through the TV, he lands a pink balloon in Dulquer Salman’s capable hands. Of course, no sorcery is going on here and it’s all just a trick in timing, planning and perfectly executing an illusion.

From helping out Thor in taking down the Hulk to crushing pro wrestlers, the Timing Wizard takes on a lot on a daily basis.

What did you do during spare time?

pic.twitter.com/7w6xA1A0kN — May (@May26LFC) August 14, 2022

DIM MAK..Don't try this at home..took me years to perfect it pic.twitter.com/DdoTzqnZet — Thetimingwizard (@thetimingwizard) August 15, 2022

Free drinks on the house✌️ pic.twitter.com/cjjcmBVUzU — Thetimingwizard (@thetimingwizard) July 27, 2022

I thought he was friendly when he smiled for the picture. pic.twitter.com/fGpXEKnpJH — Thetimingwizard (@thetimingwizard) June 12, 2022

Such niche forms of skilled performances are finding an increasing audience on social media platforms.

For instance, imagine looking at a nondescript stretch of land on Google Maps’ Street View and being able to guess just where you are with nothing to go off of but that information. Sound like a superpower? Well, the more you know. GeoGuessrs are a growing community of people with precisely this skill. As per a New York Times report, you are shown any part of the world on Google Maps’ Street View and have to guess where the place is; the closer your guess goes, the more points you earn in the GeoGuessr game.

“I don’t think I’m some genius. It’s like a magician. To the magician, the trick is easy, but to everyone else, it’s a lot harder,” expert GeoGuessr Rainbolt humbly told New York Times.

