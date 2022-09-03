Timothée Chalamet Fans Rave Over Actor's Fiery Backless Outfit at Venice Film Festival

Timothée Chalamet was a sight to behold in his backless all-red outfit at the Venice Film Festival and fans can’t get enough of it. As the younger crop of Hollywood celebrities increasingly embrace genderfluid fashion, these looks are steadily growing in popularity. Timothée appeared at the film festival for the premiere of his newest film Bones and All. His halter jumpsuit featuring a cut-out in the back was custom made by Haider Ackerman, reported The Independent.

The Dune actor follows a path trodden by various worthy predecessors who made fashion choices for a number of artistic, personal or political reasons- be it David Bowie, Billy Porter or Harry Styles.

twitter is always at its best after timothee chalamet wears an outfit — kelsey weekman (@kelsaywhat) September 2, 2022

More men should take risks on the red carpet! https://t.co/P0izzYT08S — Olivia Truffaut-Wong (@iWatchiAm) September 2, 2022

Timothée Chalamet’s backless outfit just put the ‘nice’ in 'Venice Film Festival’ pic.twitter.com/dqC7Wjr5OS — Sweeneypreston (@sweeneypreston) September 3, 2022

Bones and All, a film featuring cannibalism, directed by Luca Guadagnino (who also directed Timotheé in Call Me By Your Name), packs an emotional punch. The film got a 8.5-minute standing ovation at the film festival, beating out Cate Blanchett starrer Tar.

“The second I read it, I said, I think only Timotheé can play this role,” Guadagnino said of Timotheé;s role in Bones and All in an interview last year. “He’s fantastic, a great performer and to see him soaring the way he is doing now, I feel proud of him. And this character is something very new for him, both endearing and heartbreaking.”

At a media conference post his movie screening, Timotheé criticised social media. “To be young now, and to be young whenever — I can only speak for my generation — is to be intensely judged,” he said. “I can’t imagine what it is to grow up with the onslaught of social media, and it was a relief to play characters who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit, Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok and figure out where they fit in.”

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here