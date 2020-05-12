BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
India Positive on Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Tinder Asked Indians their 'Quarantine Date Stories' and it Looks Like a Lockdown on Dating

Image for representation.

Image for representation.

'It all started on Date 22nd March,' said one Twitter user, while the other one said , 'We matched she never replied. The end.'

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 12, 2020, 12:12 PM IST
Share this:

The country-wide lockdown has dampened dating prospects for many. The restrictions imposed to control the spread of infectious coronavirus in March have brought pretty much everything to a halt. No offices, no hangouts with friends, no social life.

For a quick reality check, dating app Tinder took to Twitter asking people about their ‘quarantine date story’. The replies are hilarious with people saying how the lockdown affected their dating in the wittiest way.

“It all started on Date 22nd March,” said one Twitter user, while the other one had the most relatable story ever in times like these. “Mostly it starts with how many covid cases you have in your area....” he wrote.

“We matched she never replied. The end,” said another person.

Here are some of the witty replies:

Dating has been a casualty in the lockdown with social distancing norms. From the start of the curbs and the outbreak of the covid-19 disease, paranoia overtook and people preferred distance over the risk of contracting infection. In some cases, couples had to distance from each other because of the infection.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading