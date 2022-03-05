Tinder Collaborates With Thai God Of Love, Singles Rush To This Bangkok Temple

Matches are made in heaven, goes the age-old saying. However, the advent of a plethora of online dating sites and apps has now opened up new avenues for the singles to find the right match. Tinder is one such app that helps the lovelorn people find their partners.

However, even this app has its flaws, as quite often one doesn’t get the right match he or she has been yearning for. In this case, one has to just pray to the gods for his blessings in his quest for the right partner. Well, Tinder in Thailand has collaborated with god to help one get the right partner.

The popular dating app, with around 57 million users worldwide, collaborated with the Trimurti Shrine (Thai God of Love) situated in front of Central World Mall in Bangkok, for the entire month of February.

Let’s Match is written on several large Tinder stickers in front of the temple. It’s also written that you should pray while swiping right. The reasoning for this is that doing so will enhance your chances of finding true love as god’s blessing will be on your side. Tinder appears to be making a lot of money off this deal. Single boys and girls flocked at the temple to find true love. There has been a surge in the engagement of the app. People brought red roses to the temple to enhance their chances of finding a partner.

According to Hotels.com, many young Thai men and women have found success in, as they are frequently matched with foreigners.

On Thursday nights, the shrine is usually packed with visitors who come here in search of finding the right match. This collaboration has benefitted both Tinder and the Temple.

