Tinder for Cows: New Dating App 'Tudder' Lets Cows in UK Find Their Perfect Match

A new dating app could possibly replace Tinder as the most favourite dating app in the country. Ask why? It's meant for cows.Yes, a UK-based farming start-up has developed the brand-new and innovative Tinder for cows. With a cheek-in-tongue name like 'Tudder' (Tinder for udders??), the app is meant to help cow breeders and farmers find the perfect match for their bovines, Bloomberg reported.The app allows cow-owners to post pictures of the cow along with details about its physical attributes, personality traits and health history and also owner information. If a cow-owner is to like another cow for their own, they can swipe right much like on human dating apps. However, to add the special bovine charm, users can hear a 'moo' when they swipe right.Owners can also list out information of the cow's living condits and whether or not it can work or rear offsprings.The app, which is on the Appple Appstore, is being promoted as the answer for 'sheepish' farm animals who are unable to find love on their own, the app developer Hectare Agritech told Bloomberg. It can be very useful for cattle breeders who looking to breed their cows with a certain breed or are looking for certain specifications in studs.Now that's an app that can surely find some takers in India.