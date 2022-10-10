Tinder Match Goes Wrong, UK Woman Body Shamed

The user base of dating apps and websites have exponentially increased in recent years and many people worldwide are using apps, like tinder, to find a match. Whether you want a casual meeting or a serious committed relationship, you can connect with like-minded people and choose to date them through these apps. However, dating apps also give users a power of anonymity as they are safely sitting at home, and hence they can misuse them by resorting to trolling or harassment. It is a risk the users often face while signing up for dating apps.

Recently a woman, who preferred to remain unnamed, shared an ordeal that she had to go through on Tinder.

According to The Sun, the woman explained that she matched with a guy whose sole intention was to body shame her. It all started after the match sent her some internet links for gym memberships. The woman initially did not realise his intention and thought the guy was sending him gym links since most of her own Tinder photos were of her working out at the gym. However, then came the belittling text that exposed his intention. He sent a text saying, “Enter code ‘fatty’ for a 10 percent discount on your membership.”

The woman immediately asked him if he had matched with her to just insult and body shame her, to which the guy cheekily replied, “I am motivating you. One day, you will thank me”. The woman had had enough by then and put the guy in his place with a savage reply before unmatching.

As she narrated her ordeal on Tik Tok and shared the screenshots of the chats, many empathised with her and praised her for handling the situation well. Most of the users shared the opinion that online dating was pretty messed up and one needed to be careful while using apps like Tinder.

