'Tinder Swindler' Shimon Hayut's Bodyguard Peter is Suing Netflix, Here's Why

‘Tinder Swindler’ Simon Leviev’s bodyguard Peter is now suing Netflix. The true crime documentary took social media by storm since its release, telling the almost Hollywood-style story of a conman who swindled countless women all over the world out of millions. Cecilie, Pernilla and Ayleen’s ordeal has become the stuff of social media conjecture, but it has also brought a flurry of compassion for them. They have now set up a fundraiser to pay back the debts that they had to incur on account of Simon. The same, however, cannot be said of Simon’s bodyguard Peter. The Netflix documentary claims that Simon would tell the women he cheated that his life was in danger and he was being attacked by “enemies", showing them photos of Peter, bleeding and in an ambulance. Peter’s lawyer, however, has claimed that he had no part to play in the scam, reported LADBible.

Peter’s lawyer said that he was suing Netflix over his portrayal in the documentary that has allegedly caused him mental distress and violated his “human rights". The lawyer, Joanna Parafianowicz, also claimed that Netflix had never reached out or spoken to Peter before beginning the filming of the documentary. She claimed that no charges had been brought against her client and that the movie doesn’t tell his “story". She added that Peter was never involved in any of Simon’s business, but because of the movie, he was now being associated with the conman’s activities.

“No one has the right to deprive a person of basic rights, such as the right to image and the right to the protection of personal data," LADBible quoted Parafianowicz as saying. Moreover, she said that his permission was not asked before publishing his image and the sudden move cost him his anonymity, reputation as well as ability to work as a bodyguard. His comment on the case wasn’t asked either, she alleged. She added that Peter is in a bad mental state right now.

Following the success of the documentary and trending hashtags on Twitter, the three women who were defrauded by Shimon Hayut have now organised a fundraiser to pay back the debts they had to take on behalf of Shimon. The GoFundMe page set up by Cecilie, Pernilla, and Ayleen has set a target of £600,000 (approx Rs 6,07,67,398) out of which they have received £32,826. The page welcomes potential donors with a message that reads, “You’re probably here because you’ve heard about our story, and we appreciate you taking the time to search and find this page. The past few days have been a whirlwind, and we three have been completely shocked and floored by the flood of compassion and support from everyone."

