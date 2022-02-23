'Tinder Swindler' Breaks Silence, Says 'I am the Biggest Gentleman in the World'

‘The Tinder Swindler’, the man accused of duping women to the tune of $10 million on dating apps, has refuted all allegations against him. In an interview with Inside Edition, he said “I’m the biggest gentleman in the world." The exploits of Shimon Hayut a.k.a. Simon Leviev, were made public when three women cheated by him spoke out in a Netflix documentary called ‘The Tinder Swindler’. The documentary is about a man Shimon Hayut, who posed as the son of Israeli diamond mogul Lev Leviev on Tinder and duped women of millions of dollars. Shimon Hayut treated his dates to private jet rides and expensive dinners at lavish hotels before emotionally trapping them and fleeing with the money.

However, in his first interview after the revelations, Shimon said that the allegations were fake. “I’m not this monster that everybody has created. These women weren’t conned and they weren’t threatened," he said. The 31-year-old, who is dating Israeli model Kate Konlin, said that he was just a single guy who wanted to meet some girls on Tinder. He added that he is a legit businessmen who can fund a lavish lifestyle because he bought bitcoins in 2011. His girlfriend, who was part of the interview, added that Shimon had never borrowed money from her. When asked about the allegations from the three women in the show, she replied: “My god, it’s like how someone can build such a fake story."

‘The Tinder Swindler’ documentary focuses on three women who fell for Shimon’s ponzi scam, Cecilie Fjellhøy, Pernilla Sjoholm, and Ayleen Charlotte. Cecilie is a Norwegian user experience designer based in London, who was swindled by Hayut for more than £200,000 (roughly Rs 2,02,07,148). Pernilla is a former sales employee from Sweden who became “best friends” with Hayut after matching with him on Tinder in Stockholm in 2018. Pernilla lent roughly £50,000 (Rs 50,64,980) to £60,000 (Rs 60,77,976) to Hayut.

