Tiny Bulldozer Helping Massive Cargo Ship Stuck at Suez Canal Makes Way for Hilarious Memes

By now, you must know about what’s happening at the Suez Canal. The tragically comic photos of the massive cargo ship stuck sideways in the Canal are viral. In the photos, you cannot miss the tiny bulldozer parked near the ship in what seems like a feeble attempt to free the ship. A skyscraper-sized cargo ship wedged across Egypt’s Suez Canal further imperiled global shipping as at least 150 other vessels needing to pass through the crucial waterway idled waiting for the obstruction to clear, authorities said. The container has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created what is being referred to as the world’s largest shipping jam.

The 200,000-tonne vessel, named ‘Ever Given’ and operated by Taiwanese company Evergreen Marine ended up lodging sideways sometime in Tuesday after being hit by strong winds. The incident has ended up blocking several ships on either side on one of the most important sea routes. The Suez Canal connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea and is also the shortest sea route between Asia and Europe. Digging boats have been set to work to help the stuck vessel back on its route.

As attempts continue to clear the blockade, a bulldozer has been brought in to help clear the silt and sand accumulating near the Ever Given. The teeny tiny size of the vehicle, as compared to the gigantic ship, has triggered hilarious memes online.

These are some of our favourite ones:

When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc— Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021

This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU— Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

The ship is stranded at the narrow Suez Canal which connects Mediterranean in the north with the Red Sea in the south. The waterway is narrow — less than 675 feet wide (205 meters) in some places. The canal is among the most trafficked waterways in the world, used by tankers shipping crude from the Middle East to Europe and North America, as well as in the opposite direction. Due to stranded ship, at least 34 ships carrying 379,000 20-foot containers of stuff couldn’t move through the canal in either direction as of Wednesday afternoon. The loss and the traffic could magnify if the solution is not reached at the earliest.

Experts say that it’s not easy to unstick a gigantic shipping vessel. On Wednesday the ship’s technical manager said that it had deployed dredging equipment to clear sand and mud from around the Ever Given. However, the process could take days, if not weeks. Meanwhile, dredgers are still trying to loosen the vessel before any attempt to pull it out, the ship’s manager said. Experts say that the chances of freeing the ship may not come until Sunday or Monday, when the tide will reach its peak.