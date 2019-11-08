Tiny Horse Riding a US Train Brought a Huge Cheer Among its Co-Passengers
Passengers on-board a San Francisco-bound train were left awestruck when they saa a little white horse accompanying them on their journey.
Image tweeted by @rodrlou.
In our day-to-day travel, we often come across such instances that create a special place in our hearts.
A similar kind of incident took place on a train running from Oakland station in California to San Francisco. Passengers on-board were left awestruck when they saw a little white horse accompanying them on their journey. The little docile creature brought a big smile to its co-passengers’ faces.
Notably, US trains don't generally allow animals on-board. But this miniature equine was a service animal, hence given the ticket to ride the Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) train.
And as sweet as the trip sounds, the little horse is also named Sweets by its owner. According to a report by Mercury News, Sweets boarded the train at Rockridge station after its owner cleared all paperwork stating that it was a service animal. The animal was allowed to board the train after proper consultation with BART lawyers.
And this little creature made many BART train travellers’ day with its presence on board. It did not take a lot of time for the pony to go viral.
retweet BART pony for good luck pic.twitter.com/FLMGwK2W2B— Lou (@rodrlou) November 5, 2019
The picture, shared by a person with the handle @rodrlou on Twitter, went viral and has been liked over 6 thousand times and retweeted over 4 thousand times.
Here is another picture of Sweets interacting with some other passengers.
MADE MY DAY! So cuuuttttteeee!Is it bring your miniature horse on BART day? pic.twitter.com/dx0Zs9Q5Dm— C Fairy Fay (@cfairyfay) November 5, 2019
When a Twitter user asked whether Sweets took the escalator or stairs to reach the train, this picture solved the mystery.
Elevator. Except on the return. pic.twitter.com/L9fY7RxUMO— SD (@riggerx) November 6, 2019
