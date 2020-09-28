Tiny Kitten Resembling Baby Yoda Rescued from California Fires is Restoring Our Faith in Humanity

The images from the wildfire in Northern California have been nothing less than heart breaking. However, even in such times of despair, hope seems to have made its way through.

Recently, a little kitten had been rescued from the wildfire and the feline resembles Baby Yoda. For the unversed, Baby Yoda is a character from the Star Wars Disney+ original television series The Mandalorian. His name in the series is The Child.

According to a report published in CNN (https://edition.cnn.com/2020/09/26/us/baby-yoda-kitten-california-wildfires-trnd/index.html), the fire fighters found the Baby Yoda look alike kitten in the middle of the road as the little one was fighting with the North Complex Fire in Northern California on September 20.

As per them, the little feline is around two to three weeks old and was entirely covered in smoke and ash. After being rescued from the spot,the baby was taken to Cal Oak Animal Shelter. The North Valley Animal Disaster Group in a Facebook post informed that she is currently with a medical foster, so that she can be given the best care.

It has also been informed in the post that they have named her Baby Yoda. This name comes as no surprise as it most certainly has been kept because of her resemblance with The Mandalorian character.

Norm Rosene, the Vice President of North Valley, told CNN, “As of last night, her foster has said she is doing great. Baby Yoda will have no problem finding a home."

The Vice President also revealed that she has been getting tons of requests and queries for her adoption. But, as of now, she is going to stay with her medical foster for a while so that she is absolutely fit before she goes to her forever home.