Tiny Lion Cub Irritates Mom at Rest, Parents on Internet Relate
The incident took place in Edinburgh Zoo and the video has now gone viral.
Image credit: Screengrab/Twitter
A tiny lion cub managed to freak her mother out by pouncing on her from behind at the Edinburgh Zoo in Scotland. Edinburgh Zoo shared the funny clip on Facebook with the caption, "Trying to relax when you have little ones."
They also added the hashtag #Relatable - which many parents in the comments section seemed to agree with.
In the video, you can see how the tiny cub carefully gets up from its position. She then silently walks up to her mother from behind while she is busy watching another cub. Once within range, the sneaky cub pounces, giving her mum a huge fright and making her jump to her feet.
The adorable incident, captured on camera, has gone viral online and people can't stop "aww-ing" over the video of the cub, which is less than two months old.
The video has been viewed over 42,000 times since it was shared on Friday. The comments section has been flooded with people gushing over the lion cub.
Fox News reported that the video features Asiatic lioness Roberta, who gave birth to a litter of five cubs in August this year. Only three survived. The cubs' father is Jayendra, an Asiatic lion that came to the Edinburgh Zoo in 2012.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- War Box Office Collection Day 8: Hrithik Roshan-Tiger Shroff Film Earns Rs 228 Cr
- Vodafone Idea Says Their Customers Don’t Have to Bother About IUC With Unlimited Calls
- Meet the 'Madhubala of TikTok' Who Has Taken Social Media by Storm
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Airtel, Vodafone Etc. Are No Longer Free: Should You be Worried?
- Calls From Reliance Jio to Other Mobile Networks Are no Longer Free; IUC Charges in Focus