Tiny 'Pee on Me' Donald Trump Statues in New York Invite Dogs to Urinate on Them

The tiny Donald Trump statues with 'Pee on Me' signs were spotted in Brooklyn, New York.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 6:22 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
People in Brooklyn, New York finally gained a leverage over their Upper East Side neighbours after tiny statues of US president Donald Trump were spotted on several sidewalks with a 'Pee On Me' sign.

According to several media reports, the statutes which were placed by advertising professional Phil Gable were a personal expression of his disdain for Trump as a president and a human being.

While creating the statues, Phil decided to depict the president in his younger avatar from the 1980s because "that's probably how he sees himself, especially when he's paying Russian escorts for golden showers."

Furthermore, Phil also sprayed the 'Pee on Me' signs with a potty-training aid for dogs to "encourage them to relieve themselves on the statues."

Naturally, the pictures went viral on social media and everyone had a gala time taking a dig at the US president.






















