'Tipi Tipi Tap': Maharashtra Police is Tapping on Childhood Nostalgia for Awareness on Facemasks

Various police departments have been making efforts to create awareness about the precautionary measures that need to be taken against the novel coronavirus. In the past, the departments have shared memes and stills from popular shows and films to convey the message of staying home and wearing masks.

Mumbai and Nagpur Police have been pro-actively using their social media handles for this purpose. Joining the league now is the Maharashtra Police.

The Maharashtra Police department has shared a photo of a childhood game called ‘tipi tipi tap’. As a part of this game, the player has to choose one of the four options. However, in the police’s version of the game, all four options are the same. All of them read ‘mask’. This has been done to raise awareness regarding the

importance of wearing a mask in these times.

The tweet has been captioned in Marathi. Till now, the post has received over 690 likes. Many people have lauded the police department’s creativity, while some have shared instances of things that they have been doing in these trying times.

A page has shared a device that they have come up with. This machine is an automated human body sanitation machine. Sharing the link of the video, which describes how the machine works, the user commented, “Our small contribution!

@safebooth1 has came up with a fantastic solution to secure public premises against #COVID19 like pandemics! Its accredited by #NABL #CDSCO #ICMR #CPCSEA”.

What do you think about use of these games for spreading awareness? Tell us!