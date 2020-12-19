'Tired' Couple's Apology Note to Neighbour for Baby's Crying Melts Hearts on Twitter

A ‘tired and sorry’ couple has sent out apology letters to their neighbours – apologizing in advance for their infant’s possible loud cries. One of the surprised neighbours, who received the apology, shared the picture of the letter online. The picture has received heavy support and love from netizens who are all extending their helping hand to the couple.

The couple, Matthew and Kelee Ward, mentioned in the letter that they have already spent many sleepless nights because of their 4-month old and they will be trying ‘cry-it-out’ method next, to help their son sleep. The letter mentions that the couple has started sleep training their son and hence, wanted to say sorry for any noise that might happen.

“Neighbours left this on the door.. im gonna bake them some cookies,” wrote one of the neighbours on Twitter along with photograph of the letter.

The note also mentioned that how their son had started dreading the 4-month sleep regression. They also said sorry for any inconvenience caused to her neighbours in advance.

neighbors left this on the door.. im gonna bake them some cookies pic.twitter.com/SQ0BiF6yTW — Make America Purrr Again (@KittyBeeJr) December 14, 2020

The letter received more than 1 million likes and above 100,000 retweets online. Lakhs of people shared the photographs and were moved by the gesture, sharing their own experience of parenting.

The letter requests the neighbours that if they hear cries then they should pray for the mother and also know that she is crying and going insane too. The couple also wrote that they will do anything to mend their relationship with neighbours if their infant gets on people’s nerves and also invited neighbours to swing by for milk, eggs, sugar or even some tequila.

They also added that since they are starting today, they would take a break from the experiment if it fails after a week or so. The letter also mentions that if neighbours start to feel hatred towards the couple, they could give a ‘friendly knock’ on their door and work towards mending their relation. The letter also tells the neighbours to turn up the volume of their TV if the baby’s cries are loud.

In response to the heartfelt gesture, their neighbours who uploaded the letter on internet baked them cookies, gifted the parents a baby toiletry set and for the couple, she got a bottle of liquor.

“I didn’t expect this to blow up thanks for all the love guys. I made chocolate chip, peppermint shortbread, and brownie cookies hope they enjoy,” she wrote as she posted the pictures of gifts online.

i didn’t expect this to blow up thanks for all the love guys (i made chocolate chip, peppermint shortbread, and brownie cookies hope they enjoy ) pic.twitter.com/Up3wfnTLPE — Make America Purrr Again (@KittyBeeJr) December 15, 2020

Check out the emotional and positive responses to the letter here:

It takes a village to raise children! https://t.co/erx17sAMX3 — Clayton Moore (@Clayton12569282) December 18, 2020

You know... When neighbors TALKED to each other instead of calling the cops or burning shit... https://t.co/7cJYbQl2Qn — Qnited (@QnitedOnline) December 18, 2020

aw man must be rlly hard if parents resort to cry it out method :( https://t.co/bhxCGKVrxJ — hani (@bb1syri) December 17, 2020

This is absolutely the best. https://t.co/xtyzg05MmI — Amy Plum (@AmyPlumOhLaLa) December 17, 2020

Everybody should have neighbors as good and thoughtful as everyone involved here... ☺ https://t.co/ScTBzEZlR6 — Uncle Dreamy (@UncleDreamy) December 16, 2020

It truly does take a village to raise a child, as one of the netizens put.