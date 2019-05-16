English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tired Japanese Engineer Designs Unique T-Shirt to Get Back Massage from Son
A Japanese website is now selling the “massage T-shirt” for around £17.40 (over Rs 1,600).
A man in Japan designed a unique T-shirt to get a free massage from his son at the end of a long, hard day at work.
Software engineer Ken Kawamoto, who works with Google, shared a video on Twitter, showing his son falling for the ingenious trick. The video soon went viral with over a million views and thousands of likes, retweets and comments. People were impressed with the hack and praised Kawamoto’s “genius.”
'I often do work on my laptop while lying down on the floor,' he told Bored Panda. 'One time, in an act of boredom, my child started playing with his toy train on my back, which surprisingly felt very refreshing since my back was really strained.'
Kawamoto knew what he had to do. He designed a railway track on a T-shirt and soon his son was running a toy train up and down his back, thinking the imprint was a railroad.
"This is a t-shirt I designed to trick my four-year-old into giving me a back massage. Just wear this t-shirt and have a lie down; your kids will unknowingly give you a massage by rolling their favourite toy trains all over your back!" Kawamoto wrote on his website.
He also added labels— 'right shoulder', 'spine', 'left shoulder' and 'lower back'— on the back of the T-shirt to goad his son into giving him the massage in areas where it’s needed most.
以前作った「寝転がってるだけで子供がマッサージしたくなるTシャツ」をきれいに作り直して出品した：https://t.co/o4QXllvo8h 背中にプラレール幅対応のレールが描いてあるので、子供が大喜びでプラレールを走らせてくれます。気持ちいいです。 pic.twitter.com/5wZ8poE5hJ— Ken Kawamoto（ガリのほう） (@kenkawakenkenke) March 3, 2019
