'Tired of Anguish': Rescued Afghan Singer Sharafat Parwani Sings For Homeland

With the Taliban takeover of Kabul, thousands of vulnerable people have been evacuated by the United States and other countries. As Afghan people reel under pain and fear, emerging from despair is a song that can be heard in a viral video. Popular Afghan singer Sharafat Parwani, who was rescued by the US army, can be seen singing about his homeland and Afghans’ pain in a video viral on Twitter.

In the video tweeted by the New York Times reporter Sharif Hassan on August 29, Parwani can be seen sitting on metallic stairs with a few fellow men. Parwani sings what appears to be a sad melody expressing longing for homeland, while the fellow men clap and hum with him. Some 30 seconds in the video, Parwani reaches out to the adjacent metallic shutter and starts striking with fingers in a way that produces a sound similar to Dafli. Hassan explains the lyrics of what Parwani is singing in the video. “You're tired of anguish, my homeland. You're without song and melody, my homeland. You're pained but without medicine, my homeland.” According to Hassan, Parwani is somewhere in the United States, either a military base or a refugee camp.

Responding to the sadness and longing for his homeland that flows in Parwani’s song, many Twitter users replied expressing their sympathy with him and the Afghan people who had to flee. A user said, “Such a tragedy. (You are) wonderful people who deserve better. It's devastating.”

A Persian user extended his wishes for them. He wrote, “I pray for all of their success in prosperity. Beautiful song. Your Persian brother is wishing you all the best!”

Despite being unable to understand the language, a user said she could feel the sadness in the song.

In response, another user presented their own translation of the lyrics. They wrote. “My land, I have become homeless. I have moved from one home to another. Without you, I have always been with sorrow shoulder to shoulder.”

Another user expressed hope that things will change again, and for the better.

How does Parwani’s song make you feel?

