Tired of Daily Quarrels With Wife, This UP Man Lives Atop Palm Tree Now

Quarrels between couples are quite normal. Sometimes, we get angry with our partner and vent our feelings by not talking with our significant other or sulking the whole day until they come and apologise.

However, recently the story of a man in Uttar Pradesh who lives atop a palm tree in acute fear of his wife has driven netizens crazy, proving that quarrels can take a bad turn.

The man named Ram Pravesh from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district has been living on top of a palm tree in the middle of the village for one month. According to Ram Pravesh’s father Vishunram, his son Pravesh has almost made a home on the tree because of the constant quarrel with his wife.

Vinsuram further claimed that Ram’s wife beat him up every day. Tired of the constant fight, Ram decided to live on the palm tree. However, Ram’s mode of residence has been resented by the villagers living in the area.

Women, in particular, have complained that Ram’s living on the tree has been an invasion of their privacy. Since the tree is situated at a height of about 100 ft and a pool lies just nearby, the daily activities of the women as well as the villagers are disrupted. They have alleged that the courtyards of their houses are all visible to Ram, pointing out the lack of privacy.

The villagers further claimed that when they try to bring Ram down from the tree, he throws bricks at them. Ram’s family members provide him with food and water by tying the eatables on a rope as Ram pulls the rope from below.

The villagers, residing in the area, have also pointed out that Ram climbs down the tree late at night and climbs back after he completes his daily activities. The local police have been informed about this unusual incident. They reached the location and recorded a video of the situation, asserting to take some action soon.

However, contrary to Ram’s father Vinsuram’s claims that his daughter-in-law beats up her husband, the village head of Barasathpur named Deepak affirmed that there was an ongoing rift between Ram and his father due to which the former has made a home out of the tree for the past 25 days.

