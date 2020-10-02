Tired of Having No Luck on Dating Apps for Ten Years, UK Man Puts Himself up for Sale on Facebook

Finding love is hard, especially in the age of dating apps and online dating. While social media and the internet may have made love easier to find for some, a UK man seems to have had no luck with dating apps for ten long years.

Not one to give up, the 30-year-old man from Northamptonshire did one better after he recently put out an advertisement on Facebook, putting himself up for sale!

Yes, you read it correct. Alan Ian Clayton had not been on a regular date in almost a decade. Frustrated, he finally decided to do something about it and came up with this unique idea to search for a partner was born.

Clyaton had reportedly expressed his disappointment with traditional dating apps, which didn't help him win any dates in all these years and hence he went ahead to advertise himself on the local classified ads page on Facebook, called ‘Items for Sale’.

A lorry driver by profession, Alan reportedly told Metro, “I’ve tried conventional apps like Tinder and Plenty of Fish but nothing has really happened so I went to sign up to e-Harmony. They asked me lots of questions and I suddenly thought why don’t I just advertise myself online on a bargain adverts page.”

So, finally on September 10, he posted on the Facebook website, listing himself as ‘Free’ with multiple photographs of himself. He also wrote a funny and honest caption with it. “Hello there ladies. I’m Alan. I’m 30 years old. I’m looking for a lovely lady to talk to, maybe more, as I got a few weddings to go to and don’t want to go alone. Lol. I tried dating sites not had any luck so thought I give this a go. Lol.”

Sadly, this does not seem to have helped much to advance Alan's love life as he only went on one date from that listing which did not work out, despite getting many messages from women. which didn’t work out. But the 30-year-old is hopeful that his unique method to woo women will be helpful to land him a fruitful date.

He, however did receive a lot of messages from women and he stayed up till wee hours of the morning replying to all those good luck messages.

Frank, Alan's dad wants women to give his son a chance. He said although they were suprised when Alan put up the advertisement, they think it is an unique way to try out dating.

Speaking about his son, Frank reportedly told Metro, “He’s a really good lad. He’d help anyone. He’s very, very obliging. Anything we ask him to do he’ll do. ‘We certainly want to see him happy. He can cook, does all his washing and cleaning, takes our dog Mindy for walks. He’s a brilliant uncle, he gets on really well with his sister Millie.”