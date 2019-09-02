Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Tired of 'Punks’, US Man Casually Lights up Cigarette During Armed Robbery

Tony Tovar was having a beer at the Behrmann's Tavern in St. Louis, Missouri, Wednesday when a gunman asked customers and staff to hit the ground and hand over cash and phones

Trending Desk

Updated:September 2, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
Image for representational purpose only.
A man in the United States is so done with “punks” that he casually lit up a cigarette and refused to hand over his cellphone despite being threatened with a pistol by an armed robber.

Tony Tovar was having a beer at the Behrmann's Tavern in St. Louis, Missouri, Wednesday when a gunman asked customers and staff to hit the ground and hand over cash and phones, according to NBC affiliate KSDK.

Surveillance footage showed while others present decided discretion was the better part of valour, Tovar remained seated at the bar as the robber pressed a "heavily modified pistol" against his arm.

"I said not another punk trying to pull a punk move," Tovar told KSDK. "I’m so tired of people in South City thinking they can control people because they wanna muscle their way in with firearms or attitudes or some sort of aggression."

Tovar held onto his phone despite the robber trying his best to snatch it out of his hand. He is then seen placing the device on the bar in front of him before lighting up a cigarette as the gun-toting robber goes behind the bar to raid the cash register.

"I wasn't really concerned. I just had a really good feeling he wasn't out to harm anybody, he just wanted drug money," Tovar was quoted as saying.

Bartender Dustin Krueger said Tovar was determined not to be bullied by the robber.

"He just was very adamant about it like, 'I'm not playing your game," Krueger told KMOV4.

Krueger said one of the customers threatened by the robber “gave him his wallet and everything that was in the wallet.”

According to police, the robber stole items from five men and one woman.

He was identified as Kevin Jerome Moore, and is facing charges of armed criminal action and first-degree robbery, according to KSDK.

Tovar said while he would "absolutely not" change the way he had reacted to the robber’s threats, he wouldn't recommend the same course of action for others.

"It’s probably not your best interest if they have a loaded ... firearm, I wouldn’t suggest that to just anybody.”

