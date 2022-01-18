Tired of Social Media Censorship, Swedish Village Fucke Want its Name Changed

Fond memories and a sense of pride are associated with the place where we live, but that may not be the case for people living in this Swedish village. Why? The reason is the village’s name.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, the village is called ‘Fucke’. The small hamlet, comprising just 11 properties, is situated on Sweden’s high coast, on the banks of Fucke lake. It is within a walking distance of another small settlement, ‘Hump’, found on the banks of Hump lake.

According to Language and Folklore, the earliest records of this lake date back to 1547. This village has been described “by a lake, situated very high up on a hillside with very steep fields". But that hasn’t worked for the people living here, for they can’t write about their village on social media. Their posts are censored by Facebook whenever they want to write about their village or sell things online.

Now, frustrated and fed up with this social media censorship, people in the village have decided to send an application to The National Land Survey of Sweden. This application aims to change the name of the village to Dalsro (quiet valley). However, as Sweden’s Sveriges Television Broadcasting Company reported, the process is cumbersome. The people wishing for the change in name will have to wait until summer.

National Land Survey Of Sweden told Sveriges Television in an email that place names are regulated by the Cultural Environment Act of the country. This law means that place names must be written according to the accepted norms for written Swedish. The National Land Survey added that it also means the names of places cannot be changed unless there is a strong reason for doing that.

Previously, there have been various attempts by the inhabitants to change the name of their villages. In 2007, 15 residents of a Swedish village Fjuckby - a village located in Uppsala unsuccessfully tried to change the name to Fjukeby.

