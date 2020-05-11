Tired of Waiting in Long Queues for Shopping? This App will Help You Find Free Slots

The current times have caused unnecessary hassle and long queues in supermarkets.

In these times, the much-needed thing is an app that automatically alerts you whenever a supermarket releases new delivery slots. Well, one such app is already here, and it is proving to be helpful to many.

Visualping is a real-time tracking app that updates shoppers whenever stores like Tesco, Ocado, and Waitrose list secure shopping slots. Right now, this application is only available in the US.

According to The Telegraph, around 2,000 people are using the app to get alerts.

Serge Salager, CEO of Visualping, informed the daily on the functioning of the tool and how it has helped people to book their slots. The app monitors the web page of supermarkets like Tesco, Morrisons, and Waitrose. Whenever these web pages reflect any change or open delivery slots, Visualping sends a notification to the users through an e-mail.

Close to 1,000 people are tracking the web pages for Tesco, while 427 buyers are looking for Ocado slots. For Waitrose slots, there are 92 users being alerted.

If you wish to monitor just two pages, it comes for free without a monthly charge. However, tracking four web pages might cost you around $4 a month (approx. Rs 302), while 333 pages comes at a charge of $58 a month (approx. Rs 4350).



