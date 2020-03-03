Tired of Washing Hands to Prevent Coronavirus? Someone on Twitter Has a Playlist for You

While the world grapples with the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, international health bodies have mutually suggested people to wash hands as frequently as possible.

Among the many preventive measures suggested by international health institutions, washing hands regularly with soap and alcohol-based liquids, have become one of the prime recommendations to maintain hygiene, needed to avoid the COVID-19 virus.

After the World Health Organisation asked global citizens "to regularly and thoroughly clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand rub or wash them with soap and water", the US based Centres or Disease Control and Prevention suggested to "wash hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing".

However, for many, those 20 seconds might seems like a long task, hence they wished to resort to the old trick of timing those 20 seconds by singing Happy Birthday twice.

But given the frequency of washing hands, you might get bored and tired of only singing Happy Birthday. Hence, we present to you a list of 20 second-choruses complied by Twitter user Jen Monnier to kill that monotony.

Monnier took to Twitter to say, "You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec, which is the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. But I'm tired of singing Happy Birthday and you probably are too, so I've done the very important public service of compiling other songs with roughly 20 sec choruses to sing."

You're supposed to wash your hands for 20 sec, which is the time it takes to sing Happy Birthday twice. But I'm tired of singing Happy Birthday and you probably are too, so I've done the very important public service of compiling other songs with roughly 20 sec choruses to sing: — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

To the top list of 6 songs is Love on Top by Beyonce.

1. Love on Top (Beyonce)https://t.co/7ax4Ya172v — Jen Monnier (@JenMonnier) March 2, 2020

The second one for you to sing could be Landslide by the British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac.

The third one in the list is American singer Prince's Raspberry Beret.

The list goes on to include more classics like those of "Jolene" by Dolly Parton, Toto’s “Africa” and a more recent track such as “Truth Hurts” by Lizzo.

If these choruses still don't motivate you enough to spend those 20 seconds washing your hands, more Twitter users came up with other song recommendations too.

If you don’t want to sing Happy Birthday (twice, slowly = the recommended 20 seconds) or God Save The Queen, might I recommend the chorus of any of the following:



• Mambo No 5

• Maniac 2000

• Bat Out of Hell

• Cher’s Believe https://t.co/UzW45SQtIm — Nicky Ryan (@NickyRyan_) March 1, 2020

just wanted to add one more -- https://t.co/OWlvOoM0fu — Supersnazz Carlson (@scottythered) March 2, 2020

According to a latest report by AFP, WHO has claimed that globally the COVID-19 virus has killed more than 3,100 people and infected over 90,000 that has suggested a clear shift in the crisis. It is nine times as many cases recorded outside China as inside.



