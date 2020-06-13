Tired of Work from Home? It's Probably Because You Just Need Some Space

"Are you going to office? Has your office reopened?" – these appear to be some of the trending questions, as we progress through Unlock 1.0.

Before lockdown, the option to ‘Work from Home’ was often viewed with a tinge of envy or even longing – which perhaps explains the initial excitement, primarily due to not having to commute to work. The initial WFH period provided a welcome relief from the daily traffic fatigue and people perceived that the time saved could be meaningfully used.

So, what changed? Why is there eagerness to return to office? Is it because people are looking forward to a semblance of the normal or like the Law of Diminishing Marginal Utility, it it too much of a good thing? Or does the answer lie in the deeper recesses of the human psyche?

To get to the heart of the matter, the team at Coral Research reached out to a wide spectrum of people across age groups, socio-economic segments, gender to understand what are the issues, concerns, anxieties linked to working from home. The issues though varied, seemed to have a common underlying thread – ‘Space’ or rather the lack of it:

Space which is physically inadequate or ill-equipped to facilitate WFH

Many houses do not have the provision of a separate study room or for that matter an ergonomically designed table-chair set, where a person can work comfortably for a few hours without any disturbance.

“How am I supposed to work in the same space where I earlier used to relax, chill, watch Netflix?”

It is perhaps difficult to cope with the idea that home is supposed to be where you "chill", something that has been disrupted by working remotely. The home was the sanctuary, where one could recoup, rejuvenate, shed the mask of social pretense and now here too the pressures of work and the outside world have crept in.

Space, the blurring of work-life boundaries, which is now impacting work-life management

Earlier one would leave office and then when they would come home, one had the option of now switching on their laptops; but now, there seems to be no cut-off time and people seem to be working longer hours. The initial euphoria around reduced commuting time resulting in greater productivity seems to be waning and soon fatigue, burn-out will start making their presence felt.

Space, where you scripted your social and professional identity, and now find yourself bereft and adrift

Physical spaces play an important role in enabling people to define, identify and script their self-identity. To people who have been accustomed to scripting their identity from two well demarcated spaces, the home and the office, the sudden merging of the two creates confusion and a resultant struggle to cope. The choice of clothing is a good example to highlight this conundrum – work wear at home is uncomfortable and home wear is more conducive to lounging than working!







The lack of space, whether literal or metaphorical, is giving rise to wellness issues. And with ‘Work from Home’ becoming an inevitable reality for many, one of the key challenges for organizations will be to help people cope with this lifestyle and identity altering change.

Some of the ways in which organizations can help address this is by:

1. Conducting Training programs for their employees to help them ‘Learn to Unlearn’ – especially the older workforce (Gen X and Millennials) who have had years of cultural conditioning of studying, working, operating in structured, well defined environments.

2. Encouraging and helping employees to develop a healthy Work-Life balance – respecting the boundaries of work and leisure/off-time in the confines of the home.

3. Identifying the employees' personality types and accordingly developing a WFH strategy – The Myers Briggs Personality Type Indicator (MBTI) is a popular psychological testing tool employed worldwide. The test identifies a person’s personality on 4 scales, one of which is Extraversion (E) – Introversion (I). Hence it would be beneficial to identify these traits in the employee and accordingly gear them up or allocate them for a WFH/Non WFH scenario.

4. Recognizing and empathizing that not all homes may be WFH ready and therefore devising ways of helping the employee gear up for a suitable workstation.

Becoming ‘Work from Home’ ready will necessitate and bring about changes in the way you earlier defined and scripted your space. However, while you are in the process of adapting and recalibrating your space, do ensure that you identify and make room for some ‘sacred space’ which is reserved purely for your rest and rejuvenation – your place of calm and peace.

Priyanka Desai is the Founder and Partner at Coral Research Services

