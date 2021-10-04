Tired of Your Coffee Sloshing Over? Now You Can Get an 'Unspillable' Cup

You never know which straw could break the camel’s back, so an YouTube channel coming up with an ‘unspillable’ cup could be an important discovery for the modern person. We can probably all agree that we don’t need the added stress of our coffee spilling during a bad work day. The YouTube channel ‘Action Lab Shorts’ has come up with the discovery, and it really works on a simple, easily comprehensible scientific principle. The page explains the science behind the cup as such: the natural frequency of human walking happens to exactly match the natural frequency of sloshing in a coffee cup. It’s like the universe wants us to be cranky all day, right? That is where the innovation comes in. When we walk with a liquid in a cup in hand, we’re always opposite each other as our frequencies are matching, causing energy to build up until ultimately the liquid spills over.

This can be prevented by getting the liquid and the cup match the same direction. In doing so, the liquid would never spill, the video explains. It then shows the simple little contraption on which the cup can be placed to prevent spillover. Carrying the case like that, the video demonstrates how the water doesn’t spill even when walking on a treadmill or running up the stairs. You can even spin the mug around in circles using the device, the demonstrator explained, and needless to say, it makes for a neat little trick too. Check out the video here.

Cool, right? Many commenters agreed, but some were scratching their heads. “Normal people: puts lid on cup. Chad: invents a device to ensure that drink never spills out despite the sloshing of fluid achieving resonance to the frequency of hand vibration whilst walking," one person commented. Another rebutted: “Who in the word puts lids on cups?!" Another had a compelling argument on the same lines, writing, “But then you have to wash the lid." “Me flipping the cup upside down: “My goal is beyond your understanding," commented another. Some were just endeared by the innovation. “First off, the joy in his voice is so contagious. Second, I WANT ONE," they wrote. Revolutionary or not, having an ‘unspillable cup’ certainly couldn’t hurt on most days.

