Tired Rhino Falls Asleep on Road Near Assam's Flood-ravaged Kaziranaga Park

Assam has been ravaged by floods for the past few weeks, displacing millions of people, while 76 have died in the rain-related incidents.

Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve has been a casualty of the deluge too, affecting the animals living there. Visuals that emerged on Saturday, forest officials rescuing a drained rhinoceros near a highway explains the severity of the situation. It had apparently ventured out of its habitat and felt asleep along the road.

In the video, the rhino was seen sleeping on the side of the road, guarded by forest officials, while vehicles passed by slowly without disturbing it.

"A rhino have strayed out near Bandar Dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow," Kaziranga National Park said in a tweet.

A rhino have strayed out near bandar dhubi area at Bagori Range yesterday and taking rest near NH37. The DRIVE OUT Operation is being carried out to guide the rhino to park. Our staffs along with @nagaonpolice are guarding the area. Drive Slow.@ParimalSuklaba1 @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/3avQXbqtHF — Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve (@kaziranga_) July 18, 2020

Earlier, a rescue video of a baby rhino who was separated from its mother during the floods surfaced on the Internet. It was rescued in a boat by Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) and Kaziranga personnel and the video of which was shared by the Kaziranga National Park.

Officials of the Kaziranga National Park and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) said 95 per cent of the national park's 430 sq km area is flooded, with traffic movement on the National Highway-37 near Kaziranga suspended as on Wednesday.