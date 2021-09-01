Titanic Vibes: Man Plays Violin as California Wildfire Residents Wait for Evacuation

As wildfires raged across California, thousands of people living in the nearby areas were forced to evacuate their homes, following the local administration’s mandatory directions. As they packed their things and left their abodes, many got stuck in a long traffic jam. As people stuck in the traffic started getting anxious, a man named Mel Smothers, who was evacuating the area with his family, took out his violin and started playing it while standing in the middle of the road.

Some photojournalists who witnessed Smothers’ act recorded his performance and shared it on social media. The video is going viral and striking a chord with netizens all over the world, reminding them of an iconic scene from the movie Titanic, in which the band on the ship plays as the ship is sinking.

In the video shared by the San Francisco Chronicle on Instagram, while a long queue of vehicles is standing still in the traffic, frosty-haired middle-aged Smothers can be seen playing Tennessee Waltzon the violin with his eyes closed and head moving to the rhythm of the notes of the violin.

In another video, when a reporter from Kron 4 talks to Smothers, he says, “There was a little bit of anxiety here.. Like the fire is going to catch up to us while we are sitting here.”

Talking to a CNN reporter, Smothers told that while he played, he could see thick smoke and ashes falling. “It wasn’t that critical, we could move, but it was certain the fire was moving really fast.”

Responding to the viral video that touched the hearts of netizens, many social media users invoked the Titanic reference. An Instagram user wrote, “Reminiscent of the sinking of the Titanic.” Another user wished for everyone to reach safely in time. To one Instagram user, the music evoked something else. They wrote, “The violin is terrifying!”

People on Twitter poured reactions as well. A Twitter user felt hurt to see this.

This hurts to see. Like the band playing as the ship goes down. But this ship is beautiful Lake Tahoe and for my entire life I can remember Tahoe being one of the most environmentally friendly places in CA and it’s going to be hit by the impacts of climate change. I’m so sad.— C. (@C83nonstop) August 30, 2021

Reuters reports that the wildfire, ongoing for more than 14 days, has injured five people, burned down at least 650 man-made structures including 472 homes, and spread in an area of more than 1.6 lakh acres.

