TM Krishna Promises to Release One Carnatic Song For Jesus or Allah Every Month Amid RSSS Threats



Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Karnatik compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one karnatik song every month on Jesus or Allah.

T.M. Krishna #art #religion #jesus #allah #communalism #freedom #music

— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018

really ? and you have heard tyagaraja compositions where the words were tampered with and share that recording with me ? — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018

Then let me tell you already need to make the transfer since you have not followed my work — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018

if you have not heard does not mean they do not exist please check out - Krishn kanhaiya - Hafeez Jalandhari — T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018

You're an inspiration to many! Keep going. Let's bring about a change in the way we look at culture & arts. :) — Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) August 9, 2018

Veteran Carnatic music maestro Sri TM Krishna announces one Carnatic music song on Jesus & Allah every month .. We wish he does it & will then understand the greatness of Hindu culture @tmkrishna — B L Santhosh (@santhoshbjp) August 9, 2018

Excellent. Other singers should sing at least one non-Hindu song in each concert to show their solidarity. https://t.co/RABxJNtR06 — Sujatha Byravan (@sbyravan) August 9, 2018

Thanks for saying this, @tmkrishna

"We cannot succumb to these bullies & become even more conservative.I support any musician who wants to sing Christian, Islamic, Buddhist, Jaina & of course atheistic and nonreligious compositions.That’s the direction this art form should take” https://t.co/bxH2cS4YHS — Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) August 9, 2018