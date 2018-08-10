TM Krishna Promises to Release One Carnatic Song For Jesus or Allah Every Month Amid RSSS Threats
With Carnatic musicians receiving flak for singing songs about Jesus and Allah, musician T.M. Krishna says will release a Carnatic song every month dedicated to Jesus.
A file photo of Carnatic musician TM Krishna.
Considering the vile comments and threats issued by many on social media regarding Karnatik compositions on Jesus, I announce here that I will be releasing one karnatik song every month on Jesus or Allah.T.M. Krishna #art #religion #jesus #allah #communalism #freedom #music
— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018
According to The Hindu, the now-heated debate on Carnatic musicians singing devotional songs of other religions began when Carnatic vocalist O.S. Arun participated in a Christian musical event called Esuvin Sangama Sangeetham.
The vocalist had to ultimately retract his participation from the event after a critical attack from S. Ramanathan, founder of Rashtriya Sanathana Seva Sangam (RSSS).
In a report by The Wire, during a telephonic conversation, the RSSS founder asked Arun, “Why are you singing for Christians, being a Hindu?” However, the singer quietly said that Hindu dharma teaches its worshippers to respect all religions, further adding that they had canceled the event so the RSSS founder must let it be.
In a YouTube video, the RSSS founder says that Christian missionaries are using Carnatic artistes to sing about Jesus. His thoughts are in absolute synchronization with social media users who feel that Carnatic music must remain confined to the boundaries of Hindu themes.
It is speculated that T.M. Krishna took this decision after his clear displeasure of seeing the influence of the RSS creeping into Carnatic music as well.
Although several Twitter users criticised T.M. Krishna for his decision, the musician clearly has not given up his fight and even responded to several criticisms.
really ? and you have heard tyagaraja compositions where the words were tampered with and share that recording with me ?— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018
Then let me tell you already need to make the transfer since you have not followed my work— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018
if you have not heard does not mean they do not exist please check out - Krishn kanhaiya - Hafeez Jalandhari— T M Krishna (@tmkrishna) August 9, 2018
Many Twitter users also praised the musician for taking the bold decision.
You're an inspiration to many! Keep going. Let's bring about a change in the way we look at culture & arts. :)— Subhakeerthana (@bhakisundar) August 9, 2018
Veteran Carnatic music maestro Sri TM Krishna announces one Carnatic music song on Jesus & Allah every month .. We wish he does it & will then understand the greatness of Hindu culture @tmkrishna— B L Santhosh (@santhoshbjp) August 9, 2018
Excellent. Other singers should sing at least one non-Hindu song in each concert to show their solidarity. https://t.co/RABxJNtR06— Sujatha Byravan (@sbyravan) August 9, 2018
Thanks for saying this, @tmkrishna— Aparna Karthikeyan (@AparnaKarthi) August 9, 2018
"We cannot succumb to these bullies & become even more conservative.I support any musician who wants to sing Christian, Islamic, Buddhist, Jaina & of course atheistic and nonreligious compositions.That’s the direction this art form should take” https://t.co/bxH2cS4YHS
Recently, several Carnatic musicians of different faiths have been forced to issue statements that their songs do not promote religious conversion at all.
