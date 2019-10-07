TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Plays Dhak Like a Boss with Husband to Celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata
Jahan and Jain arrived at the the pandal and offered prayers on Maha Ashtami, the eighth and most important day of Puja, before playing the dhak.
Image credit: Instagram
One of the most festive aspects of Durga Puja, the annual Bengali festival that coincides with Navratri, is dhaak. The cylindrical percussion instrument that resembles a dhol is a signature of the festival. And this time, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has joined the fun.
A video of Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain playing dhaak at Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha pandal on Sunday has been going viral on social media. Posting the clip on Instagram, Jain wrote, "Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic".
The video has been watched over 9,000 times.
Jahan and Jain arrived at the the pandal and offered prayers on Maha Ashtami, the eighth and most important day of Puja, before playing the dhak.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Hong Kong Protests : Why The Withdrawal Of The Extradition Bill May Not End The Chaos | Crux+
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019
“Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- MS Dhoni Takes Part in a Charity Football Match With Leander Paes
- In Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Rani Mukerji, Kajol Celebrate Durga Ashtami
- Felt Deep and Genuine Sadness, I Was Hurt: Angelina Jolie on Divorce from Brad Pitt
- Gianluigi Buffon Compares Messi to Federer and Says Ronaldo is Like Nadal
- Watch: Thrilled Flight Crew Take Selfies with K Sivan, Passengers Cheer