1-min read

TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Plays Dhak Like a Boss with Husband to Celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata

Jahan and Jain arrived at the the pandal and offered prayers on Maha Ashtami, the eighth and most important day of Puja, before playing the dhak.

News18.com

Updated:October 7, 2019, 1:15 PM IST
TMC MP Nusrat Jahan Plays Dhak Like a Boss with Husband to Celebrate Durga Puja in Kolkata
Image credit: Instagram

One of the most festive aspects of Durga Puja, the annual Bengali festival that coincides with Navratri, is dhaak. The cylindrical percussion instrument that resembles a dhol is a signature of the festival. And this time, Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan has joined the fun.

A video of Jahan and her husband Nikhil Jain playing dhaak at Kolkata's Suruchi Sangha pandal on Sunday has been going viral on social media. Posting the clip on Instagram, Jain wrote, "Playing dhaak for the first time with my wonderful wifastic".

The video has been watched over 9,000 times.

Jahan and Jain arrived at the the pandal and offered prayers on Maha Ashtami, the eighth and most important day of Puja, before playing the dhak.

