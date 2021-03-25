TMC's Mario-inspired Campaign Video is a Hit Among Netizens ahead of Bengal Polls

Only two days remaining for the West Bengal Assembly polls to commence and the ruling Trinamool Congress has come up with a fancy campaign video to woo voters, particularly the youth. The video is a rendition of the favourite game of 90s kids — Mario Forever. The video is a depiction of TMC and BJP locking horns in a fierce Assembly battle. The clip has been heavily inspired by the Super Mario series and displays West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as Mario, moving forward by vanquishing her enemies from the opposition BJP while ushering various development programmes on her way.

The one-minute-thirty-second clip shows Banerjee in her traditional white saree realising her promises including the development of health facilities, promising mid-day meals to children in government schools, getting in more women into the police force, advancement of schools and education, enhancing the rights of girl children etc, while successfully destroying her approaching enemies that is Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clip was shared on Twitter by the official handle of All India Trinamool Congress that described it, “Who is pointing in the direction of development in Bengal? Mamata Banerjee, who else? Who is protecting the culture and rich heritage of Bengal? Mamata Banerjee, who else? So, who do you think will win the elections? Mamata Banerjee, who else?"

Since being shared the video went viral!

Recently, a video of BJP state president Dilip Ghosh apparently suggesting West Bengal CM should wear Bermuda shorts to display her injured leg has triggered controversy with the ruling TMC slamming it as a “distasteful comment” and women expressing outrage over the remark on social media. While no one was named in the purported speech by Ghosh, known for his controversial comments in the past, most commentators took the comments to be directed at Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, today is the last day of campaigning for the first phase of elections in West Bengal and Assam, both states that have seen a high-intensity battle for power. While the BJP raised the political heat in Bengal with rallies by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah among a few, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pushed back with a focus on the “insider vs outsider” debate.