TN Boy Kicks Off 10-day 'Awareness Run' For UN's Sustainable Development Global Goals

A 9-year-old boy is on a marathon run to inspire people and remind them to take steps towards sustainable living. Sharvesh is on a run from Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari to its capital Chennai to raise awareness among the common masses about the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Global Goals (SDGs).He is a student of Sairam Matriculation School, West Tambaram, Chennai. Class 5 student Sharvesh kicked off his ‘SDG Awareness Run 2021’ on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2 from Gandhi Mandapam in Kanyakumari. After covering a distance of the 750 kilometer route, he will reach Chennai in about 10 days. T Mano Thangaraj, Tamil Nadu's Information Technology Minister, flagged off the marathon run for him. The minister also ran a short distance with him. He wished him all the best for his endeavors.

The Minister also informed that Sarvesh has participated in various athletic competitions and has won 146 medals, 62 trophies, 256 certificates, and 16 cash prizes.

அவருடன் சிறுது தூரம் ஓடினேன். மாணவர் சர்வேஷ் பல்வேறு தடகள போட்டிகளில் பங்கேற்று 146 பதக்கங்கள், 62 வெற்றி பரிசுகள், 256 சான்றிதழ்கள்,16 ரொக்க பரிசுகளை பெற்று சாதனை படைத்துள்ளார். மாணவர் சர்வேஷ் மேலும் பல சாதனைகளை புரிய வேண்டும் என்று மனதார வாழ்த்துகிறேன்.— Mano Thangaraj (@Manothangaraj) October 2, 2021

At the age of five, he was the Indian record holder for 1 km Reverse Running. At the age of six, he had already run 486 kilometers and participated in 56 marathons.

Now, Sharvesh will be spreading awareness among the masses about the United Nations’ SDGs at various points across the entire stretch of 750 KM. He is carrying about 2 lakh seed balls to throw around during the run.

Sharvesh’s marathon run has come at a time when most of the children of his age are still dependent on plastics and polluting the environment.

According to the UN, the SDGs are the blueprint to achieve a better and more sustainable future for all. There are 17 SDGs which require an urgent call for action by all countries. Clean water and sanitation, no poverty, affordable and clean energy are among those 17 SDGs set up by UN in 2015 and are intended to be achieved by the year 2030

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.