TN Doctor Convinces Farmer to Take Covid-19 Jab after Promising to Herd His Cattle

Throughout the duration of the Covid-19 pandemic, doctors and frontline workers have rendered selfless service, leaving no stone unturned to serve for the welfare of the public. Recently, a 28-second video of a doctor persuading a farmer, who was herding his cattle, to take the jab against Covid-19, has surfaced on social media. It touched hearts as well as triggered debates. This incident occurred in Natrampalli taluk of Tirupattur district in Tamil Nadu. In the video, Dr. Koushik requests the farmer to take the jab while the latter says that even though he is not afraid of taking it, people have commonly complained of arm pain and fever post vaccination. Dr. Koushik can be seen reassuring him yet again. The farmer then agrees to take the vaccine, but asks him who would herd his cattle the next day. In answer, the doctor promises to do the job for him. A nurse standing beside him immediately intervened and said, “Our doctor has recently saved your wife by donating blood to her. How can you call him to herd your cattle?"

Dr. Koushik, however, interrupts her and promises that he would herd the farmer’s cattle if he agrees to take the vaccine. Speaking to News18, Dr. Koushik said, “As seen at the end of the video, the farmer actually left the place, even after I agreed to herd his cattle for a day. Moving to a certain distance, we had no idea what struck him, he came forward by himself to take the jab. Eventually, he developed a soft corner as I had donated blood for his wife during the delivery of their child," he added. “There are a total of five panchayats, including Natrampalli, which I cover everyday, where 97 to 98 per cent of people have taken both the jabs," Dr. Koushik said. “Generally, people from remote places are aware of the vaccines. But rumours spreading among the people are blocking them from taking the jab on time," he added.

The doctor said that it has been a year since he last took a day off work. “Right from the day I came here for the service, Covid-19 first wave started. Subsequently, it was a challenging task for us to protect the public from the deadly virus. As a person working for public health, I aimed to protect these villagers from Covid-19 virus only through vaccination, so that at least the deaths due to Covid-19 could be brought down drastically. Meanwhile, as our state government is working hard to bring down the Covid-19 surge, from my side, I took an initiative to extend support by vaccinating people. Moreover, the government is also helping pregnant women with maternal healthcare". He added that they have taken up door-to-door vaccination campaigns, for which they have to carry the vaccines for about four kilometers to vaccinate differently-abled people and those from tribal hamlets.

In the meantime, the viral video has sparked debates on social media, with people asking what more the community of human beings could ask of a doctor. “Is this the respect that people have for health workers?" netizens questioned as they discussed the plight of frontline workers during the pandemic. Recent data has revealed that the proportion of people fully vaccinated in the country is set to cross the 25 per cent mark. While taking the vaccine is the only weapon against Covid-19, this video promulgates the reality that health workers are still struggling to help people get over vaccine hesitancy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.