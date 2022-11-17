TN Farmer Dresses His Goats in Sacks to Prevent Them From Getting Drenched, Earns Praise

In a bid to prevent goats from getting drenched in the rain, a farmer from Orathanad in Thanjavur district ‘dressed’ the animals with sacks. Netizens heap praise for his concern for goats and livestock and they call it ‘goats grazing in raincoats’.

Ganesan, 70, hails from the Kulamangalam village close to Orathanad in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district. He is a farmer who enjoys rearing animals such as goats, cows, and chickens. Meanwhile, his goats encountered difficulty owing to the ongoing rains in Thanjavur, which prevented them from going out to the pasture. As the 70-year-old farmer considered his farm goats as his own, he regretted seeing goats drenched in rain and shivering in the wet.

Looking a solution, the farmer fixed empty sacks atop the goats and sent them for grazing every day. The villagers who saw this act were moved and praised him and took pictures of goats wearing sacks and posted them on social media, which greatly attracted the attention.

In an unrelated incident, a goat was seen “praying” in front of a shrine in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district. In the video that has now gone viral, the goat can be seen kneeling at the temple of Baba Anandeshwar while the aarti was being performed. The goat was observed quietly offering “prayers” and kneeling down as would any devotee do, and seek blessings. The incident was shared via footage uploaded by Twitter user David Johnson. He captioned the video: “A wonderful picture of faith has come to the fore from the Paramat temple of Kanpur, where a goat was seen kneeling in faith in the aarti of Baba Anandeshwar.”

A bit surprisingly, the goat appeared to be profoundly devotional. It had its head dropped down, and was quietly praying without making a fuss.

The Baba Anandeshwar Temple where the goat was spotted praying is a well-known, ancient temple on the banks of the Ganga River devoted to the Hindu deity Shiva. Devotees throng the temple in large numbers to offer their prayers. The video shared by David Johnson went viral on Twitter in a matter of a few hours. At the time of filing this report, the video had already garnered 1,821 views.

