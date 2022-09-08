CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » TN Forest Officials Give Shelter to Sleeping Baby Elephant in a Heartwarming Gesture
2-MIN READ

TN Forest Officials Give Shelter to Sleeping Baby Elephant in a Heartwarming Gesture

By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 08, 2022, 14:53 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

In the short clip, the baby elephant can be seen taking a quick nap in the sun. To make its nap more relaxing. (Credits: Twitter)

Notably, the baby elephant who fell asleep amidst the team of foresters was lost in the forest. The officers in the clip were on their way to reunite the baby with its mother.

A compassionate team of Tamil Nadu (TN) forest officers recently provided shade to a sleeping baby elephant using an umbrella and the footage of their sweet gesture is melting hearts on the internet. The video in question was shared online by IAS officer Supriya Sahu who is also the chief secretary of Environment Climate Change & Forests, Tamil Nadu. On Wednesday, September 7, Sahu appreciated the heart-touching gesture of the foresters alongside a brief note via Twitter.

Notably, the baby elephant who fell asleep amidst the team of foresters was lost in the forest. The officers in the clip were on their way to reunite the baby with its mother. If the tweet is to be believed, then the baby elephant was successfully reunited with her habitat. Sahu wrote, "Sharing this heartwarming video where you can see TN Foresters providing shade to the sleeping baby elephant during their successful efforts to unite the baby with her mother. Their compassion, care, and thoughtfulness made the entire effort worthwhile."

In the short clip, the baby elephant can be seen taking a quick nap in the sun. To make its nap more relaxing, one of the team members holds an umbrella to provide shade to the little creature before continuing their journey in the wild. Take a look at the video below:

As soon as the clip surfaced on the micro-blogging site, netizens widely shared it. While some appreciated and gave a salute to the team’s commendable efforts, many hailed the video as ‘heart touching.’ A user said, “Congratulations to the team, which had united the calf successfully with the mom. Their services are required to be recognized and rewarded by the Government.”

One more added, “Need more of this! Compassionate work by TN Forest!”

The viral video has garnered over 57.4 thousand views and more than 3 thousand likes on the social media application. If you love watching cute animal videos, then this clip is sure to make your day.

first published:September 08, 2022, 14:52 IST
last updated:September 08, 2022, 14:53 IST