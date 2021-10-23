TN Labourer's Son Who 'Didn't Know About IIT' Cracks JEE in First Attempt

From having no idea about what IIT is to becoming a student of this prestigious establishment, Trichy’s P Arun Kumar’s journey has been truly inspirational. 17-year-old Arun comes from an extremely humble background. But, what Arun lacked in terms of resources, he compensated with rock-hard grit and determination.

Arun lives with his parents, grandparents, and two sisters, in a small house in Karadipatty village, roughly 50km from the city of Trichy. His father, N Ponnalagan, is a labourer who does odd jobs and gigs to earn bread for his family.

In 2019, Arun was selected by the Trichy district and the school administration to sit for the entrance test of a JEE coaching center. At that time, Arun was not even aware of the existence of the Indian Institute of Technology. With the help of this program facilitated by NIT Trichy for the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) students, Arun gave undeterred focus to his studies.

In the pandemic, when physical classes came to a halt, Arun somehow managed to attend his classes through a basic mobile phone. However, various hindrances kept Arun away from getting the benefits of coaching to the fullest. Seeing the situation, Arun’s father arranged for Rs.10,000 to buy a smartphone so that Arun could attend his classes without any difficulty.

“Six years ago, I could not afford the fee for private schools. Hence, I enrolled Arun in a government school. I never forced him to work and contribute to the family income since he was a bright student from the start,” Ponnalagan told The Times of India.

Now, in 2021, Arun has become a household name in his town as according to Arun’s headmistress, nobody has cracked JEE Advanced in the state yet. In an interview with TOI, Arun said, “Quality coaching and practice, and the faith my family had in me, helped me crack this exam. We had to face several difficulties and financial constraints, but I never got distracted by them.”

Arun cracked the exam in the first attempt and secured an All India Rank of 12,175 and an OBC-NCL rank of 2,503. Arun’s mentors believe that based on last year’s seat allotment, Arun will definitely get a seat in one of the IITs. Though Arun has achieved one of the hardest feats, his family still worries if they will be able to pay the fee for the four-year course. Arun’s family income hardly crosses Rs.10,000.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.