TN Minister Carried to Shore on Shoulder, Says Fishermen Did it 'Out of Affection'

Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was embroiled in a ‘muddy’ controversy after a video of him being carried by fishermen on their shoulders went viral. The minister, who was reportedly out on an inspection after locals complained of soil erosion was carried from the boat he arrived in to the dry land on shoulders of fishermen. The incident took place in the Thiruvallur district’s Palaverkadu area and received sharp criticism from people on social media who outraged over the minister’s act.

The incident reportedly took place when the DMK minister decided to take a boat ride after he finished up his inspection.

Dressed fully in white along with white sneakers, the minister was seen being carried by 3-4 fishermen to the shore after he descended from the boat.

#WATCH | Fishermen carry Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan on shoulders after he refuses to step into the water during an inspection at Thiruvallur district where fishermen had complained of erosion. pic.twitter.com/55R7PTpk1j— ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2021

Netizens reacted to the video with many criticizing the apparent VIP culture exhibited by Radhakrishnan.

How long will common man take the burden ? feel sad. An elected representative should serve people, and not the other way. Hope things change soon. @mkstalin— Wear Masks Save Lifes! (@Ragav17) July 8, 2021

No fault of the minister ,he is wearing white shoes.everybody know how much maintainance they want to keep them shining white .— Shuभam (@Shubham36688142) July 8, 2021

He is a fisheries minister…Give him a mermaid suit for god's sake!! He doesn't have to get his shoes wet 😂😂— TheCunningBuddha (@cunning_buddha) July 8, 2021

However, speaking to media, the DMK minister denied that he did not want to step into the water but said the fishermen themselves offered to carry him out of affection.

“It is only wrong if I demand to climb on their shoulders," he said. A Fisheries Minister can climb on a Fisherman’s shoulder only, who else shoulder can he climb on?" he reportedly told India Today.

After the 2021 assembly election, Radhakrishnan won from the Tiruchendur constituency and was appointed as Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry.

