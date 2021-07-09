CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#CabinetReshuffle#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»Buzz»TN Minister Carried to Shore on Shoulder, Says Fishermen Did it 'Out of Affection'
1-MIN READ

TN Minister Carried to Shore on Shoulder, Says Fishermen Did it 'Out of Affection'

Fishermen carry Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan on shoulders after he refuses to step into the water

Fishermen carry Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan on shoulders after he refuses to step into the water

Netizens reacted to the video of DMK minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan being carried on shoulders with many criticizing the apparent VIP culture exhibited by him.

Tamil Nadu’s Fisheries Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan was embroiled in a ‘muddy’ controversy after a video of him being carried by fishermen on their shoulders went viral. The minister, who was reportedly out on an inspection after locals complained of soil erosion was carried from the boat he arrived in to the dry land on shoulders of fishermen. The incident took place in the Thiruvallur district’s Palaverkadu area and received sharp criticism from people on social media who outraged over the minister’s act.

The incident reportedly took place when the DMK minister decided to take a boat ride after he finished up his inspection.

Dressed fully in white along with white sneakers, the minister was seen being carried by 3-4 fishermen to the shore after he descended from the boat.

RELATED NEWS

Netizens reacted to the video with many criticizing the apparent VIP culture exhibited by Radhakrishnan.

However, speaking to media, the DMK minister denied that he did not want to step into the water but said the fishermen themselves offered to carry him out of affection.

“It is only wrong if I demand to climb on their shoulders," he said. A Fisheries Minister can climb on a Fisherman’s shoulder only, who else shoulder can he climb on?" he reportedly told India Today.

After the 2021 assembly election, Radhakrishnan won from the Tiruchendur constituency and was appointed as Minister for Fisheries – Fishermen Welfare and Animal Husbandry.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:July 09, 2021, 11:54 IST