TN Mother, 9-month-old Who Fell on Tracks Rescued By Railway Officials After Narrow Escape

Not all heroes wear capes. That’s what will come to your mind when you will watch the video of railway officials saving an unconscious woman and a 9-month-old baby from the tracks while a train was already on it in Tamil Nadu. The incident happened at the Katpadi railway junction in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday when a woman identified as Yuvarani was crossing the tracks while carrying a baby in her arms, reported India Today. The woman slipped on the tracks while crossing the line and both she and her baby fell on the rail tracks. All this happened when the Ernakulam Express train was on track and quite close to the woman and her baby. The woman apparently did not notice the express before.

After realizing that the train is dangerously close to her, she was shocked and could not move. However, the railway officials at the station reached the spot on time and rescued her. They stopped the Ernakulam Express and lifted Yuvarani and her child off the tracks.

In a video shared by India Today, one of the officials can be seen lifting the baby from under the train and holding the child in his arms while others can be seen moving the woman away from the train to a safe place. She looks unconscious in the clip.

The publication also quoted an official saying that Yuvarani was in shock after the incident.

Right after the incident, Yuvarani and her child were taken to a hospital nearby. They were treated at the Vellore hospital. As per the railway officials, the baby was alright when rescued, however, the woman suffered injuries to her head.

Railway officials and train drivers have been hailed as heroes many times for saving the lives of passengers or people crossing the tracks.

