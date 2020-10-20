TN State School Topper Jeevith Kumar Who Qualified NEET Seeks Financial Help to Study Medicine

Tamil Nadu’s Jeevith Kumar, a NEET candidate who qualified the competitive exam on his second attempt, is struggling to gather funds for his admission in a medical college.

Jeevith’s mother is a tailor while his father is a shepherd. The two do not have any source of income which can cover the exorbitant fee that is required to study medicine.

The bright student has appealed for help in order to pursue his studies. Jeevith told NDTV, “My family can't even afford the admission fee for a government medical college. I need help so I can pursue my further studies.”

He became the state topper in TN board exams but could not get admission in the first attempt because his NEET score was poor without the help of pre-medical coaching.

Jeevith’s teacher sought financial help for the brilliant student to get him enrolled in a pre-medical coaching course costing Rs 1.15 lakhs. A stranger from the USA gave Rs 75,000 and the remaining amount was contributed by the teachers. Finally, he was admitted to a private coaching centre where he studied for the All India entrance exam, NEET, and qualified it with flying colours, getting a score of 664.

Earlier, in the state of Tamil Nadu, students were not required to take competitive tests and instead, they were given admission based on their score in the 12th standard.

As per the report, a bill related to seats in medical colleges is yet to be signed by the state Governor Banwarilal Purohit. This bill proposes reservation of around 7.5 percent of the seats in medical colleges for the students of the government schools in the state.

If the bill is cleared by the Governor, then almost 300 medical aspirants from government schools will get admission in state medical colleges.

The bill was passed unanimously in the state assembly and is waiting for the assent of the governor for over a month now, a TOI report said.