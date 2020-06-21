BUZZ

'To a Man Who Dedicated Himself to the Country': Arun Jaitley's Daughter Tweets on Father's Day

Sonali Jaitley remembered him as a man who dedicated himself to the country while also cherishing a happy family life.

On Father's Day, late Arun Jaitley's daughter Sonali Jaitley penned an emotional tweet recalling him as a family man who 'dedicated himself to the country'.

"To a man who dedicated himself to India yet cherished his family, to a man who lived a truly exemplary life, to a man who persevered & forged his destiny, to the man who made me who I am... Happy #FathersDay, @arunjaitley. I miss you very much, dad - and will always love you! (sic)," Sonali wrote in a tweet.

Jaitley, a senior BJP leader, passed away on August 24 last year after brief illness. He served as the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs from 2014 to 2019. He also held the cabinet portfolios of Finance, Defence, Corporate Affairs, Commerce and Industry, and Law and Justice in the Vajpayee government and Narendra Modi government. From 2009 to 2014, Jaitley served as the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha.

