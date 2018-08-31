To All The Boys That Have Caught Twitter's Attention After Watching the Netflix Movie



To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before they opened their mouth

To All The Boys I’ve Told My Friends About Too Soon



To All The Boys I Thought I Loved Before I Realized I Was Actually Gay And Just Performing Heteronormativity Because It Was All I Saw Represented In Media, So Loving A Girl Didn’t Seem Like An Option, I Mean I Guess It Was Shown On “The L Word” But We Didn’t Have Showtime Becaus

To all the friends that helped me get over the boys I’ve loved before



To All The White Boys I've Loved Before I Realised They Were Not Handsome But White So They Fitted In White Eurocentric Beauty Standards Society Taught To Me

To All the Boys Who Traumatized Me



To All The Boys I Got Bored Of In A Week

To All The Boys I’ve Faked An Orgasm For



To All The Boys I’ve Blocked On Twitter For Explaining Baseball To Me

To All The Boys In The Yard Because Of My Milkshake



To All The Boys I’ve Rejected Before Because I was Unsure If I was Bisexual or a Lesbian

To All The Boys Who’ve Asked Me My Ethnicity Before



To All The Boys I've Had A Crush On Before Knowing Their Political Views

to all the boys i’ve loved before until i realized love is just a social construct created to deal with the reality that our sole purpose in this world is to reproduce because it’s too hard to accept that there isn’t a greater meaning to life than mere survival



To All The Boys I Crushed On Only Because I Was Bored And Needed Something To Divert All My Restless Attention To Because I Can't Live Normally Without A Hyperfixation

To All The Boys I Didn’t Pay Attention To Because I Was Too Focused On The Jonas Brothers



To All The Boys Who Treated Me Like Their Personal Therapist Then Turned Into A Cloud Of Moths At The First Sign That I Might Enjoy Some Support Too

To All The Boys Who Showed Genuine Interest In Me Before But Got Rejected Because I Couldn’t Grasp The Idea of Someone Liking Me Without Any Ulterior Motive



to all the boys i’ve thought i was in love with after talking to for approximately 4 minutes

To All The Boys I’ve Matched With On Tinder With No Intention Of Messaging Or Meeting Up



To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before But They Had No Idea Because My Idea of Flirting Is Debating Them About Politics and Giving Them Book Recommendations.

To All The Boys That Bullied Me When I Was Younger But Suddenly Find What They Bullied Me About Attractive And Slide Into My DMs



To All The Boys I Loved But Later Realised I Never Really Loved Them And Was Just Lonely But Then I Guess Loneliness Encourages Poor Decisions And makes you glorify some really questionable men in this ted talk i will —

Netflix's new romantic-teen comedy 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' has been getting rave reviews. With a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is winning hearts with its refreashing story line, witty humour, and for choosing actors of colour to play leading roles.But no movie is left untouched by the Big Bad Internet.Amid all the raving reviews and buzz around the film, several users on Twitter decided to come up with their own renditions of 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before', reminiscing about failed relationships, toxic boyfriends or not being into boys at all. Some came up with many an interesting and witty repartee.Here are some of the best reactions:Do you have your own version of 'To All The Boys'? Let us know.