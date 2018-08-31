GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
3-min read

To All The Boys That Have Caught Twitter's Attention After Watching the Netflix Movie

To all the boys (and girls) who're actually going to read this article.

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:August 31, 2018, 1:52 PM IST
(Image: Twitter)
Netflix's new romantic-teen comedy 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before' has been getting rave reviews. With a 95% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the movie is winning hearts with its refreashing story line, witty humour, and for choosing actors of colour to play leading roles.

But no movie is left untouched by the Big Bad Internet.

Amid all the raving reviews and buzz around the film, several users on Twitter decided to come up with their own renditions of 'To All The Boys I've Loved Before', reminiscing about failed relationships, toxic boyfriends or not being into boys at all. Some came up with many an interesting and witty repartee.

Here are some of the best reactions:





































































Do you have your own version of 'To All The Boys'? Let us know.
