'To All the Tweets That Made it to IG': Twitter Takes a Cheeky Jab at Instagram

As the world gets ready to bid adieu to 2021, it’s the time of to take stock of things. Twitter has shared a wrap-up post that perfectly depicts the crossover phenomenon that is witnessed on social media platforms. The post read, “Cheers to all the tweets that made it to IG this year.” The humorous jab was directed at the fact that a lot of users on Instagram, owned by rival Facebook, upload their tweets on their profiles.

cheers to all the Tweets that made it to IG this year— Twitter (@Twitter) December 2, 2021

The tweet has accumulated more than 1 lakh likes and netizens, along with big brands joining in on the chirp.

Fast-food giant McDonald’s wrote, “Cheers to all the fries that made it home this year.”

cheers to all the fries that made it home this year— McDonald’s (@McDonalds) December 2, 2021

American fintech company Chime’s comment read, “Cheers to all the overdraft fees saved this year.”

Cheers to all the overdraft fees saved this year.— Chime (@Chime) December 2, 2021

“Cheers to that,” wrote KFC Gaming

Cheers to that 🍻 pic.twitter.com/KSO6XLwuz6— KFC Gaming (@kfcgaming) December 2, 2021

Now it was time for netizens to shine with their comments.

This user seemed to demand an award from Twitter for the year-long efforts.

do we get an award?— 🌪️ (@urPapaDeyCraze) December 2, 2021

To which Twitter replied, “Yeah, this reply.”

yeah this reply— Twitter (@Twitter) December 2, 2021

Another user gave a tinge of humour to the tweet and congratulated herself.

Congratulations to me— Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) December 2, 2021

Twitter reverted with, “This tweet was for you and you only.”

this Tweet was for you and you only— Twitter (@Twitter) December 2, 2021

Hinting at a low Twitter activity, one user wrote, “Mine are not even making it on Twitter.”

mine are not even making it on twitter 🤦🏽‍♂️😩— Prince Kimbugwe (@Prince_ak8) December 2, 2021

Twitter brought forth its wit and said, “Wrong. We see this one.”

wrong. we see this one— Twitter (@Twitter) December 2, 2021

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

RT if your entire IG feed is just screenshots of Tweets— Millions (@Millions) December 2, 2021

That means I promoted your app. Pay my tuition fees— yoonkimin⁷ (@msrightiee) December 2, 2021

twitter was my obsession this year and im not ashamed— lc²⁸ ily (@zainloveebot) December 2, 2021

Twitter recently saw a significant shift at the top management. Co-founder Jack Dorsey stepped down as the chief executive officer and India-born Parag Agrawal took over the reins. Agarwal was the chief technology officer of the social media giant before being elevated as the CEO.

