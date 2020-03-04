To Make Work Easier for his Official Photographer, Justin Trudeau Holds His 4-week-old Baby During a Meeting

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has won many hearts with his looks and now one of his recent gestures is getting him more respect.

Recently, Adam Scotti, the official photographer to the Canadian Prime Minister took to Instagram to share a adorable photograph. He revealed how the leader held his four-week-old baby while attending a meeting to make Adam’s task easier.

“Baby Scotti sat in on her first PMO meeting this week at four weeks old - made easing back into work slightly easier for me!” he captioned.







The photographs were clicked on March 2, 2020, in Ottawa at the Office of the Prime Minister and Privy Coucil.

While the first photograph shows PM Trudeau, 48, playing with Baby Scotti, in the second pic, he can be seen talking to the Chief of Staff Katie Telford with the baby, who is sitting on his lap.

The picture has received a number of likes and comments, appreciating the Prime Minister for his act. A user wrote, “This picture will be historic. Running a country needs all its citizen's participation”. While another commented, “This is beautiful!!! What a moment for you!! And for your babe!!! And our PM”.